Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Falling Leaves

Falling Leaves in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a location you encounter during your journey through the campaign. It is located northwest of the Forgotten Battlefield and contains two main bosses. This area includes two main objectives and rewards you with weapons, pictos, journals, and music records.

Ad

Having said that, here is everything you need to do to complete Falling Leaves in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Also read: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Crimson Forest

Complete walkthrough for Falling Leaves in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Falling Leaves is located northwest of the Forgotten Battlefield in the orange forest. It is important to note that you will need Esquie’s swimming skills to access this area.

Ad

Trending

Once you are inside Falling Leaves, speak to the Gestral to learn about the location. From here, take the path to your right, cross the stone bridge, and reach the Resinveil Grove Expedition Flag.

You are now faced with a choice of two roads. First, head towards the open field and defeat the Glaise to obtain Glaisum. You will again be faced with a decision as the path divides into three. Take the right-hand side path and move forward to find a young boy. Speak to him and head back to the fork in the road.

Ad

Merchant Persik in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@zacksiva7457)

Now, head down the middle path and defeat the enemies ahead. Scan around to locate a large tree trunk on your left, behind which you will find an alcove where you can pick up SOS Rush. Move forward for a bit until you get the Journal - Expedition 35.

Ad

Also check out: How to defeat Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

From here, do not cross the bridge yet, as there are a few more things to cover before fighting the boss. Head back to the fork in the road and take a left where you will find the Merchant Persik. Challenge him to a duel to unlock Direton, which will cost you 30,125 Chroma. If you wish to gather a little bit of Chroma, go past Persik and fight a group of Sapling.

Ad

You are now ready to take on the Chromatic Ballet boss. Head back to the bridge, which we asked you not to cross earlier, and move forward to find Chromatic Ballet. Defeat this boss to get Blizzon, 6xResplendent Chroma Catalyst, and 15xColor of Lumina.

Chromatic Ballet boss fight in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@zacksiva7457)

It is now time to get a weapon upgrade for Gaulteram. Go back to the expedition flag and take the left-hand side path. Pick up Chroma by the dead bodies and move forward until you reach an open field. Defeat the two Gaults and the Sapling to obtain the weapon upgrade.

Ad

Continue moving forward until you reach what looks like an upside-down person. Take a left and enter The Manor. Towards the end of the room, you will find the Music Record Alicia on top of a desk. Exit The Manor and head back to where you picked up the Journal - Expedition 35.

Your work is more or less done. Return to Lady Sap and interact using the Journal. Then return to the young boy who will now open the door behind him. Move forward until you reach a flight of stairs where you will find Journal - Expedition 49 to your immediate left.

Ad

Head up the stairs and watch the cutscene, which will introduce Scavenger. Defeat this boss to obtain Scaverim and 3xResplendent Chroma Catalyst. Return to the boy again, who will now reward you with the Until Next Life music record.

Check out: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Sunless Cliffs

The Falling Leaves location objectives in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are now complete. Simply head back to the stairs area and grapple up to the next Expedition Flag.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.