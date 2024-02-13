Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024 has brought some unique event-exclusive hero skins, a new Epic Hero Equipment, and plenty of other bonuses to buy from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans. You can unlock the troops, Ores, and more by collecting Red Envelopes. However, you must purchase the New Epic Hero Equipment, event-exclusive hero skins from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab.

With plenty of options in the Traders Dragon Festival Tab to choose from, players can easily get confused. Therefore, this article focuses on helping you prioritize the best items to buy from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024.

Best items to buy from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024

The Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024 brings some fantastic permanent bonuses. You can purchase Ores, Runes, and Magic Items from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab. However, the community is most excited about the Frozen Arrow, Ores, and the event-exclusive Dragon Warden skin.

The latest Lunar New Year celebration event follows a progress path similar to the previous Clashmas and Clash-O-Ween 2023 events. You must acquire Red Envelopes by attacking enemy bases to unlock special boosters and time-limited troops like the Azure Dragon and the Firecrackers.

You will also unlock Dragon Medals as rewards along the progress path that will help you grab limited edition items, Epic Hero Equipment, and more.

Frozen Arrow

Frozen Arrow is the latest Hero Equipment you can buy from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Frozen Arrow is the latest Epic Hero Equipment for Archer Queen and the most crucial item to buy from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024. This will act as a passive ability of the Archer Queen and will slow down the defenses as her arrows hit them.

Based on your Town Hall level, you will unlock the ability at a higher level and then work your way up to unlock all its levels for higher statistics. You can get the new Epic Hero Equipment for 3100 Dragon Medals.

While community rumors speculate that it will soon be available in the Traders Shop in Clash of Clans for gems (in-game currency), they had a similar opinion regarding Giant Gauntlet’s availability in the shop, which is yet to arrive. Therefore, purchasing it now will be better as it will give you the upper hand in Multiplayer Battles and War Attacks.

Ores

Buy the Ores from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Once you get the new Epic Hero Equipment, you should focus on the Ores. You will need them to upgrade all your Hero Equipment. Previously, it was only four Hero Equipments for each hero (so 16 Equipment in total), among which only ten get unlocked in a max Town Hall 11 (four for the Barbarian King, three for the Archer Queen, and three for the Grand Warden).

However, with two Epic Equipment added to that list, farming Ores will be the most crucial aspect of gameplay for the Heroes. Besides, many believe Hero Upgrades may become obsolete after former COC World Champion iTzu got three stars from a Multiplayer Battle in a live stream with level-one Heroes and max-level Equipment. Therefore, farming Ores from this event will play a crucial role in the upcoming days.

While you can get Ores from Multiplayer Battles and War Attacks, the amount of Starry Ores is nominal. Collecting these rare ones, if not all, from the Traders Dragon Festival Tab can vastly boost your progress rate.

You can purchase ten Starry Ores for 320 Dragon Medals six times. So, you can get 60 Starry Ores for 1920 Dragon Medals. Similarly, you can get 60 Glowy Ores for 280 Dragon Medals (purchase limit is 10, so 600 for 2800 medals) and 350 Shiny Ores for 325 Dragon Medals (purchase limit is 40, so 14000 for 13000 medals).

Magic Items (Books)

The Magic Items (Books) should be a priority when you are buying from the Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024 (Image via Supercell)

If you feel you have enough Ores to upgrade your Hero Equipments, the next most crucial item you should buy from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024 is the Magic Books. However, it is suggested that you avoid the Runes for now since you will unlock special boosters for your home village from the Dragon Festival progression path, making farming a lot easier for you.

Book of Spell, Book of Building, and Book of Fighting are available for 1900 Dragon Medals.

Book of Heroes is available for 1030 Dragon Medals.

Since players can only earn a limited number of Dragon Medals (nearly 4500) from the free-to-play progression path, many will not be able to grab the Epic Hero Equipments and the Grand Warden skin together. This article thus prioritizes those items from Traders Shop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update 2024 that will help you progress in the game.

While the article intentionally excludes the time-limited decorations or Hero Skins from the list, you can easily go for them if you buy the Event Pass, in which case you will earn plenty more Dragon Medals (almost 6500).

