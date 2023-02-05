COD veteran FaZe Booya reveals the "OG" ironsight M4 loadout build for Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features an extensive arsenal of weapons from Modern Warfare 2 (2022), most of which are returning favorites and rebrands of classic weapons across the Modern Warfare franchise.

With new weapons introduced at the start of every new season and mid-season update, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's weaponry is ever-expanding.

With the conclusion of Season 1 fast approaching and the next season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 arriving on February 15, 2023, veteran Call of Duty player FaZe Booya has come up with a brand new loadout for the M4 assault rifle that aims to bring the classic M4A1 feel from the early days of Warzone.

FaZe Booya explores new "OG" M4 loadout in Warzone 2 featuring the classic ironsight build

The M4A1 is one of the most recognized guns amongst first-person shooter titles, and not just Call of Duty. Introduced in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) as the M4, this firearm is the first assault rifle that is unlocked for players upon starting the game and is the prime weapon of the M4 Weapon Platform.

The M4, much like its predecessors in earlier COD titles, is a consistent assault rifle that balances the rate of fire, damage output, and mobility, making it highly versatile and suitable across all ranges.

FaZe Booya, a veteran Warzone player and member of the FaZe Clan esports organization, reveals a brand new loadout for the M4 that features the ironsight, which he claims brings the "OG" M4A1 feeling from Warzone. That being said, here is the following attachment for the build:

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the Harbinger D20 is a powerful suppressor attachment for assault rifles that increases the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and smoother recoil.

However, the muzzle's considerable length causes a notable delay when ADSing and movement while aiming. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to level 18.

Moving onto the barrel attachment, the Hightower 20" Barrel is the go-to barrel for the M4, further enhancing the damage range and bullet velocity along with improved hip-fire accuracy. As for the cons, the its notable weight causes slower ADS and movement speeds. It can be unlocked by leveling up the M4 to level 15.

The Demo Precision Elite Factory is a solid factory stock from Demo Weapons Systems designed to deliver more precise and accurate shots by improving weapon stability and recoil stabilization. However, the stock negatively impacts the player's overall mobility and movement speed. Its attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the 556 Icarus to level eight.

As for the rear grip, the Sakin ZX Grip is designed to deliver controlled shots by aiding players with controlling their weapon's recoil. It doesn't have any notable drawbacks and is suitable for medium and long-range rifles such as the M4. The Sakin ZX Grip is unlocked by leveling up the M4 to level eight.

Finally, for the magazine size, the 45 Round Mag hits the sweet spot of a large ammo count with no significant penalty to the player's movement speed and mobility. Based on the game mode, they can also opt for the 60 Round Mag, which is ideal for Trios or Quads. It can be unlocked early on when leveling up the M4 to level five.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

