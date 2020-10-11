GTA 5 is one of the most popular games of all time. The extent of details and over the top character stories has made the game an elaborate experience of sorts. The regular updates and content that Rockstar releases also have a major role to play in keeping the players engaged.

The consistency and level of detail found in vehicles and their models are also unparalleled. Various car manufacturers in GTA 5 have multiple models or various iterations of the same models. Further, these car manufacturers are generally inspired by real-life makers, with many vehicles inspired by real models as well.

In this article, we look at the Coil Brawler and everything that you need to know about the GTA 5 vehicle.

Image Credits: GTA 5 Cars

Coil Brawler in GTA 5: All you need to know

Coil Brawler was released in GTA 5 on July 8th, 2015, as a part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 Update. The car has a Purchase Price of $715,000, and the following in-game description:

“You want to do a cross-desert rally raid, but none of the 4x4s on offer will make you look like enough of a rich douchebag? Well, we've got the car for you. Part racer, part off-roader, all asshole with a large dollop of suspension. You won't know if you're crushing protected wilderness or the bones of the underpriviledged under your deep-tread, titanium, reinforced tires. This is the natural order of things.”

As the descriptions suggest, the Coil Brawler is a rally raid vehicle with a buggy-like design and off-road modifications. The car is said to be heavily based on Local Motors’ Rally Fighter, and has a very similar design and overall features.

GTA 5 vehicle Coil Brawler is inspired by Local Motors' Rally Fighter (Image Credits: Product Reviews Net)

The Coil Brawler is a two-door vehicle with four circular headlamps and has ‘Brawler’ markings on both the rear and the front. The GTA 5 car is of medium size and has large off-road wheels. By default, the Coil Brawler has a hood scope and side vents.

As far as the performance is concerned, the Coil brawler has decent handling both on and off-road, and a powerful 4l 400hp V8 engine. You can look at the GTA vehicle’s statistics in the image below.