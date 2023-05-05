All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Riverbed Watch-Koboh)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has many locations where collectibles have been cleverly hidden, and one such area is the Riverbed Watch region on the planet of Koboh. Even though it is full of deadly adversaries, acquiring all the collectibles is worth the shot if you aim for that sweet 100% completion rating. Tracing every last collectible is very difficult, but it is not impossible.

When you start the game, this is one of the regions you can choose to begin with. It's not very far from the Southern Reach, right before you get to the primary location on the planet, Rambler's Outpost. It also has several valuable upgrades that will help you progress more efficiently.

There are a total of 29 collectibles that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and out of these, 12 collectibles can be found in Riverbed Watch.

Let's look at where these 12 collectibles can be found in Riverbed Watch in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

The collectibles that you can find here are separated into five categories:

Chests

Databank Entries

Force Essence

Seed Pods

Treasures

CHESTS

Chest Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

Only one chest is located in Riverbed Watch, which can be found on the cliff at the top of the Watchtower close to the Southern Reach Area. You will have to scale the entire length of the mountains in this region to reach this place in the game's early stages.

If you decide to come back later, it will be easier as you will have a rope hanging down from the Watchtower that you can use to climb up. Once you collect it, you will receive a Cal Hairstyle - Bun as a reward.

DATABANK ENTRIES

There are a total of 4 databank collectibles in the Riverbed Watch region of this game:

Databank #1)

Databank 1 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

This entry can be found near the starter region of Riverbed Watch near the Southern Reach Area.

Databank #2)

Databank 2 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

You will come across a creek in the Riverbed Watch region, and if you follow this creek below the area that leads to Harvest Ridge, you will find a small cave on the left side. Here you will find your second entry.

Databank #3)

Databank 3 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

Next to the Watchtower, you will find a cliff you can climb. On top of this cliff, you will get your third entry.

Databank #4)

Databank 4 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

This entry can be found at the Watchtower below the cliff where you previously collected your Chest collectible.

FORCE ESSENCE

Force Essence Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

The Force Essence collectible can be found on the cliff at the top of the Watchtower, adjacent to where you collected the chest. You won't find this location in the initial stages of the game as it is an optional area that only becomes available once you defeat the Droids protecting it. You will be awarded Maximum Health once you collect this essence.

SEED PODS

Four seed pods can be found in the Riverbed Watch region:

Seed Pods #1-3)

Seed Pods #1-3 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

Three seed pods are in a close cluster near the dam that connects Riverbed Watch to the Rambler's Reach Outpost. You will discover two pods next to the pathway near the creek and the other on the opposite bank.

You will have to destroy the plants to get these collectibles. However, do not wander too close to the dam; it will take you to a different map region.

Seed Pod #4)

Seed Pods #4 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

You will find the last seed pod once you destroy the bush with the orbs flying around it near a large green building next to the trees.

TREASURES

There are two treasure collectibles that you can find in Riverbed Watch:

Treasure #1)

Treasure #1 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

This treasure can be found at the top of the Watchtower close to the base of the Droids guarding the area, where you previously collected a few other items. There are a few Droids that you must fight in this area to get your treasure. You will be awarded a Priority Shard.

Treasure #2)

Treasure #2 Location in Riverbed Watch Region (via RESPAWN)

Close to where you found the first 3 Seed Pods, you will find a Scavenger Droid Base if you travel up the creek. Once you slay the Droid, you can collect your second treasure, the last collectible in the Riverbed Watch region of Koboh.

If you are trying to get a sweet 100% completion rating in your run of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will need to collect all 29 items in the game. Now you know how to find the ones in Riverbed Watch.

