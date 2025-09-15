  • home icon
"Come to my desert": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1166 (Monday, September 15, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 15, 2025 00:42 GMT
Pulsefire Twisted Fate in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Pulsefire Twisted Fate in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 15, 2025, are out. As in the earlier iterations, the puzzles you must solve in the 1166th edition revolve around the champions from League of Legends. Understanding their lore, abilities, splash arts, and other information is required to decode these challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1166th edition of LoLdle is:

"Come to my desert, pay my price."

Fizz, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1166th edition (September 15, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 15, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Fizz
  • Quote: Sivir
  • Ability: Cho'Gath; Bonus: E (Vorpal Spikes)
  • Emoji: Master Yi
  • Splash Art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Pulsefire Twisted Fate

The Classic LoLdle answer of September 15, 2025, is Fizz. Next, deciphering the Quote puzzle unveils Sivir, a strong champion in the ADC role in League of Legends.

Afterward, the Ability riddle has Cho'Gath's E ability, named Vorpal Spikes, and the Emoji puzzle points to Master Yi. Lastly, the Splash Art boasts Twisted Fate's Pulsefire skin.

Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.18 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, Taliyah
  • LoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, Soraka
  • LoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, Varus
  • LoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, Sett
  • LoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, Aphelios
  • LoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, Hecarim
  • LoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, Zac
The answers to the 1167th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 16, 2025.

Edited by Debayan Saha
