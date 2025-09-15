"Come to my desert": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1166 (Monday, September 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 15, 2025, are out. As in the earlier iterations, the puzzles you must solve in the 1166th edition revolve around the champions from League of Legends. Understanding their lore, abilities, splash arts, and other information is required to decode these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1166th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Come to my desert, pay my price.&quot;Fizz, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1166th edition (September 15, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 15, 2025, are:Classic: FizzQuote: SivirAbility: Cho'Gath; Bonus: E (Vorpal Spikes)Emoji: Master YiSplash Art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Pulsefire Twisted FateThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 15, 2025, is Fizz. Next, deciphering the Quote puzzle unveils Sivir, a strong champion in the ADC role in League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability riddle has Cho'Gath's E ability, named Vorpal Spikes, and the Emoji puzzle points to Master Yi. Lastly, the Splash Art boasts Twisted Fate's Pulsefire skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriLoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, TryndamereLoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaLoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerLoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusLoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacThe answers to the 1167th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 16, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?