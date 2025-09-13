"Need some grog": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1165 (Sunday, September 14, 2025)

All the LoLdle answers for September 14, 2025, are now known. As usual, each puzzle in the 1165th edition focuses on the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Knowing these characters' abilities, splash arts, quotes, and other information is vital to respond to all the questions.The Quote puzzle in the 1165th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Need some grog…&quot;Lulu, Gragas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1165th edition (September 14, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 14, 2025, are:Classic: LuluQuote: GragasAbility: Taric; Bonus: W (Bastion)Emoji: MilioSplash Art: Taliyah; Bonus: Star Guardian TaliyahThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 14, 2025, is Lulu. Afterward, the Quote puzzle has Gragas, an eminent champion in the Toplane role in League of Legends.Next, the Ability riddle refers to Taric's W ability, named Bastion, and the Emoji puzzle shows Milio. Lastly, the Splash Art boasts Taliyah's Star Guardian skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriLoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, TryndamereLoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaLoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerLoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusLoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacThe answers to the 1166th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 15, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?