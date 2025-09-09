"So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1161 (Wednesday, September 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 10, 2025, are out. Same as the earlier editions, the puzzles you must solve today are linked with the champions from League of Legends. Understanding their history, characteristics, splash arts, and other information is required to decipher these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1161st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;So much untapped power!&quot;Dr. Mundo, Syndra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1161st edition (September 10, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 10, 2025, are:Classic: Dr. MundoQuote: SyndraAbility: Jax; Bonus: E (Counter Strike)Emoji: KatarinaSplash Art: Soraka; Bonus: Celestine SorakaThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 10, 2025, is Dr. Mundo. Then, deciphering the Quote puzzle reveals Syndra, a strong champion in the Midlane role in League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability riddle has Jax's E ability, named Counter Strike, and the Emoji puzzle refers to Katarina. Lastly, the Splash Art shows Soraka's Celestine skin.Read more: League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerLoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusLoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiThe answers to the 1162nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 11, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?