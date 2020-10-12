Contact Missions in GTA Online: How to earn double money this week

GTA Online's weekly updates are an excellent way for Rockstar Games to keep the player base engaged and always on the lookout for new ways to make more money and RP in the game.
Weekly updates bring with them a healthy dose of fresh content, but not in the usual way. Instead of adding elements to the game, such as new missions or new cars, Rockstar simply changes the little things that impact the game considerably. This includes changing the rewards players would usually get by completing an activity in GTA Online.
For example, for this week in GTA Online, users will be able to earn double money and RP by completing Contact Missions. There are several such tasks available in-game, all unlocked at various levels.
Contact Missions in GTA Online: Double RP and cash this week
Players can take on Contact Missions by keeping an eye out for texts and calls, by browsing the Missions list in the Jobs menu, or by using the Quick Job feature in the in-game phone.
All Contact Missions in GTA Online:
1) Lamar Davis
- Mail Or Nothing- Rank 1
- Hold Up- Rank 1
- Ballas to The Wall- Rank 5
- Community Outreach- Rank 5
- Slow and Low- Rank 5
- It's a G Thing- Rank 5
- Funeral Party- Rank 5
- Point and Shoot- Rank 5
- Desperate Times Call For...- Rank 5
- Peace Offerings- Rank 5
- San Andreas Seoul- Rank 16
- Ticket to Elysium- Rank 18
- Going Down the GOH- Rank 20
- Caught Napping- Rank 20
- Lost MC RIP- Rank 25
- No Smoking- Rank 30
2) Gerald
- Learning the Ropes Alone- Rank 1
- Learning the Ropes- Rank 1
- Pier Pressure- Rank 6
- Death Metal- Rank 6
- Deal Breaker- Rank 6
- Flood in the LS River- Rank 6
- Meth'd Up- Rank 7
- No Hay Bronca- Rank 8
- Hit 'Em Up- Rank 10
- Gassed Up- Rank 12
- Violent Duct- Rank 15
- Hard Labor- Rank 19
- War and Pieces- Rank 30
- Chumash and Grab- Rank 35
- Dish the Dirt- Rank 45
3) Simeon Yetarian
- Repo: Blow Up IV- Rank 1
- Repo: Burn Rate- Rank 1
- Repo: Do you Even Lift- Rank 1
- Repo: GTA Today- Rank 1
- Repo: RV Nearly There?- Rank 1
- Repo: Sasquashed- Rank 1
- Repo: Simeonomics- Rank 1
- Repo: Under the Hammer- Rank 1
- Where Credit's Due- Rank 5
- Rockford Roll- Rank 5
- Rich Men in Richman- Rank 5
- Chasers- Rank 5
- It Takes a Thief- Rank 5
- Gentry Does It- Rank 10
- All in the Game- Rank 10
- El Burro Heists- Rank 10
- Blow Up- Rank 12
- GTA Today- 12
- Chasers II- Rank 16
- Blow Up II- Rank 20
- Blow Up III- Rank 31
4) Ron Jakowski
- TP Industries- Rank 13
- Romance Isn't Dead- Rank 13
- Fueling the Flames- Rank 20
- Turbine Carbine- Rank 25
- Daemon Run- Rank 25
- Base Invaders- Rank 27
- Crank Up the Volume- Rank 30
- Landing Gear- Rank 55
- Wet Workers- Rank 55
5) Trevor Phillips
- TP Industries- Rank 13
- Lost My Mind- Rank 20
- Crystal Clear Out- Rank 28
- Chop Chop- Rank 43
- Out of Harmony- Rank 50
- Satellite Communications- Rank 60
- Method in the Madness- Rank 65
- Chopper Tail- Rank 70
- Diamonds are for Trevor- Rank 50
6) Lester Crest
- Denial of Service- Rank 14
- Master Data- Rank 16
- Cops Capacity- Rankk 19
- Crime Scenester- Rank 20
- Landing Strip- Rank 22
- A Titan of a Job- Rank 24
- Last Copper Outta LS- Rank 25
- Quarry, Quarry- Rank 30
- By Land, Sea and Air- Rank 30
- Teaser Trailer- Rank 40
- Four Trailers- Rank 45
- Bust Out- Rank 55
- Sinking Feeling- Rank 55
- The Parking Garage- Rank 55
- Hack and Dash- Rank 60
- American Exports- Rank 65
- On Maneuvers- Rank 65
- Docks to Stock- Rank 70
- Stocks and Scares- Rank 70
7) Martin Madrazo
- Dispatch I- Rank 1
- Dispatch II- Rank 1
- Dispatch III- Rank 1
- Dispact IV- Rank 1
- Dispatch V- Rank 1
- Dispatch VI- Rank 1
- On the List- Rank 18
- Artificial Scarcity- Rank 19
- Handle with Care- Rank 20
- Time to Get Away- Rank 20
- Out of Court Settlement- Rank 22
- Death From Above- Rank 23
- Check Out Time- Rank 35
- Water the Vineyard- Rank 40
- Grab Your Ballas- Rank 40
- Stick Up to the Stickup Crew- Rank 40
- The Los Santos Connection- Rank 40
- Effin' Lazers- Rank 44
- Editor and Thief- Rank 45
- Mixed Up with Coke- Rank 45
- Dry Docking- Rank 45
- Cleaning the Cat House- Rank 45
- Extradition- Rank 50
- Hole Up Burton- Rank 50
- Show Me the Monet- Rank 55
- Judging the Jury- Rank 65
- Defender- Rank 70
- Rooftop Rumble- Rank 75
- Trash Talk- Rank 81
8) The Diamond Casino & Resort (All Rank 1)
- Casino- Loose Cheng
- Casino- House Keeping
- Casino- Strong Arm Tactics
- Casino- Play to Win
- Casino- Bad Bead
- Casino- Cashing Out
9) Freemode Co-Op Missions
- Crystal Clear Out II- Rank 16
- Factory Closure- Rank 18
- Dirt Road- Rank 19
- Truck Together- Rank 23
- Coasting- Rank 25
- Potshot- Rank 25
- Close Action- Rank 35
- Coveted- Rank 36
- Crystal Clear Out III- Rank 40