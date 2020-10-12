Contact Missions in GTA Online: How to earn double money this week

GTA Online's weekly updates are an excellent way for Rockstar Games to keep the player base engaged and always on the lookout for new ways to make more money and RP in the game.

Weekly updates bring with them a healthy dose of fresh content, but not in the usual way. Instead of adding elements to the game, such as new missions or new cars, Rockstar simply changes the little things that impact the game considerably. This includes changing the rewards players would usually get by completing an activity in GTA Online.

For example, for this week in GTA Online, users will be able to earn double money and RP by completing Contact Missions. There are several such tasks available in-game, all unlocked at various levels.

Contact Missions in GTA Online: Double RP and cash this week

Players can take on Contact Missions by keeping an eye out for texts and calls, by browsing the Missions list in the Jobs menu, or by using the Quick Job feature in the in-game phone.

All Contact Missions in GTA Online:

1) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis in GTA Online

Mail Or Nothing- Rank 1

Hold Up- Rank 1

Ballas to The Wall- Rank 5

Community Outreach- Rank 5

Slow and Low- Rank 5

It's a G Thing- Rank 5

Funeral Party- Rank 5

Point and Shoot- Rank 5

Desperate Times Call For...- Rank 5

Peace Offerings- Rank 5

San Andreas Seoul- Rank 16

Ticket to Elysium- Rank 18

Going Down the GOH- Rank 20

Caught Napping- Rank 20

Lost MC RIP- Rank 25

No Smoking- Rank 30

2) Gerald

Gerald in GTA Online

Learning the Ropes Alone- Rank 1

Learning the Ropes- Rank 1

Pier Pressure- Rank 6

Death Metal- Rank 6

Deal Breaker- Rank 6

Flood in the LS River- Rank 6

Meth'd Up- Rank 7

No Hay Bronca- Rank 8

Hit 'Em Up- Rank 10

Gassed Up- Rank 12

Violent Duct- Rank 15

Hard Labor- Rank 19

War and Pieces- Rank 30

Chumash and Grab- Rank 35

Dish the Dirt- Rank 45

3) Simeon Yetarian

Simeon Yetarian in GTA Online

Repo: Blow Up IV- Rank 1

Repo: Burn Rate- Rank 1

Repo: Do you Even Lift- Rank 1

Repo: GTA Today- Rank 1

Repo: RV Nearly There?- Rank 1

Repo: Sasquashed- Rank 1

Repo: Simeonomics- Rank 1

Repo: Under the Hammer- Rank 1

Where Credit's Due- Rank 5

Rockford Roll- Rank 5

Rich Men in Richman- Rank 5

Chasers- Rank 5

It Takes a Thief- Rank 5

Gentry Does It- Rank 10

All in the Game- Rank 10

El Burro Heists- Rank 10

Blow Up- Rank 12

GTA Today- 12

Chasers II- Rank 16

Blow Up II- Rank 20

Blow Up III- Rank 31

4) Ron Jakowski

Ron Jakowski in GTA Online

TP Industries- Rank 13

Romance Isn't Dead- Rank 13

Fueling the Flames- Rank 20

Turbine Carbine- Rank 25

Daemon Run- Rank 25

Base Invaders- Rank 27

Crank Up the Volume- Rank 30

Landing Gear- Rank 55

Wet Workers- Rank 55

5) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips in GTA Online

TP Industries- Rank 13

Lost My Mind- Rank 20

Crystal Clear Out- Rank 28

Chop Chop- Rank 43

Out of Harmony- Rank 50

Satellite Communications- Rank 60

Method in the Madness- Rank 65

Chopper Tail- Rank 70

Diamonds are for Trevor- Rank 50

6) Lester Crest

Lester Crest in GTA Online

Denial of Service- Rank 14

Master Data- Rank 16

Cops Capacity- Rankk 19

Crime Scenester- Rank 20

Landing Strip- Rank 22

A Titan of a Job- Rank 24

Last Copper Outta LS- Rank 25

Quarry, Quarry- Rank 30

By Land, Sea and Air- Rank 30

Teaser Trailer- Rank 40

Four Trailers- Rank 45

Bust Out- Rank 55

Sinking Feeling- Rank 55

The Parking Garage- Rank 55

Hack and Dash- Rank 60

American Exports- Rank 65

On Maneuvers- Rank 65

Docks to Stock- Rank 70

Stocks and Scares- Rank 70

7) Martin Madrazo

Martin Madrazo in GTA Online

Dispatch I- Rank 1

Dispatch II- Rank 1

Dispatch III- Rank 1

Dispact IV- Rank 1

Dispatch V- Rank 1

Dispatch VI- Rank 1

On the List- Rank 18

Artificial Scarcity- Rank 19

Handle with Care- Rank 20

Time to Get Away- Rank 20

Out of Court Settlement- Rank 22

Death From Above- Rank 23

Check Out Time- Rank 35

Water the Vineyard- Rank 40

Grab Your Ballas- Rank 40

Stick Up to the Stickup Crew- Rank 40

The Los Santos Connection- Rank 40

Effin' Lazers- Rank 44

Editor and Thief- Rank 45

Mixed Up with Coke- Rank 45

Dry Docking- Rank 45

Cleaning the Cat House- Rank 45

Extradition- Rank 50

Hole Up Burton- Rank 50

Show Me the Monet- Rank 55

Judging the Jury- Rank 65

Defender- Rank 70

Rooftop Rumble- Rank 75

Trash Talk- Rank 81

8) The Diamond Casino & Resort (All Rank 1)

Diamond Casino Resort

Casino- Loose Cheng

Casino- House Keeping

Casino- Strong Arm Tactics

Casino- Play to Win

Casino- Bad Bead

Casino- Cashing Out

9) Freemode Co-Op Missions