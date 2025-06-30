Death Stranding 2 has its own Flying Dutchman, and you should revere it

Death Stranding 2's Flying Dutchman is the Ghost Monorail, and it is not guaranteed when you will encounter it. It may just be that you spend dozens of hours in the Land Down Under before you hear the ghastly sound and look up at the sky to see it.

We don't know what's going on on the Ghost Monorail, for now, but there's a good reason to revere this unique phenomenon in DS2.

Death Stranding 2: What is the Ghost Monorail?

The Ghost Monorail in Death Stranding 2 is a flying monorail with one cargo container that can be seen in the night sky. I came across it near the Animal Shelter a couple of times. The sky was clear and devoid of any weather anomaly. The Ghost Monorail has red lights that make it stand out against the night sky.

The Ghost Monorail DS2 Corpus

The unique phenomenon in DS2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

The in-game Corpus describes it as:

"This is the "soul train" - a vehicle of macabre liberation that purifies all souls still bound by lingering attachments to this world, transporting the dead to the other side."

It advises not to listen to or look at the Ghost Monorail. The Corpus warns that failure to do so will see "your soul be removed from your body and taken to the other side."

What happens when you see the Ghost Monorail in Death Stranding 2, and can you destroy it?

Red BTs ambushing Sam (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

It doesn't seem like you can destroy the Ghost Monorail in DS2. But in trying to do so, you will be ambushed with around half a dozen humanoid BTs with red chests that self-detonate the moment they touch Sam.

Being unprepared or without Blood Bags can spell disaster. It thus makes sense to just let the Ghost Monorail pass over your head without risking the attack. If you do want to risk it, the BTs do leave a lot of chiral crystals on the ground for you to pick up.

When I encountered the Ghost Monorail, I got down to aim with a Rocket Launcher. While I couldn't fire, the BTs ambushed within a few seconds.

The similarity between Ghost Monorail and the Flying Dutchman

The Flying Dutchman is a ghost ship borne from myths and legends. Coming across the ship reportedly means there's doom up ahead. Sightings of the Flying Dutchman (or any such ghost ship) are likely to be associated with the phenomenon of Fata Morgana.

The Ghost Monorail's similarity is thus easy to spot. It flies around mysteriously in the sky, making a ghastly sound. Whether it also can't touch land like the Flying Dutchman remains to be seen, but the Death Stranding 2 Corpus does mention:

"Whatever you do, do not board the ghost monorail."

