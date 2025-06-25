Knowing how to heal in Death Stranding 2 is essential if you wish to fight longer and ultimately prevent a voidout. The ways to increase your health in this game are blood bags, cryptobiotes, and private rooms. Read on to know how you can heal in Death Stranding 2.

Methods to heal in Death Stranding 2

There are three methods you can use to increase your health in Death Stranding 2:

1) Blood Bags

Blood Bags and other equipment in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony || YouTube/@YongYea)

The easiest method to heal in the game is using blood bags. These can be crafted in safe rooms using 15 Chiral Crystals and 10 Resins or found near boss fight locations, ready to be picked up. Simply use them from your inventory when you are low on health to heal up instantly.

2) Cryptobiotes

Death Stranding 2 gameplay (Image via Sony)

Cryptobiotes are small creatures found in the wild found on top of rocks looking like “colorful flowers,” which can be picked up and saved for later. Simply eating these items restores your health instantly.

3) Private Rooms

The final method to heal in Death Stranding 2 is to rest in private rooms. This will replenish your health and stamina completely, which will help prolong your journey.

This covers all the possible methods to restore health in Death Stranding 2. Carry at least one of the two items — blood bags or cryptobiotes — as they will come in handy mid-battle.

