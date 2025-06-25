Knowing how to heal in Death Stranding 2 is essential if you wish to fight longer and ultimately prevent a voidout. The ways to increase your health in this game are blood bags, cryptobiotes, and private rooms. Read on to know how you can heal in Death Stranding 2.
Also read: How to restore stamina in Death Stranding 2
Methods to heal in Death Stranding 2
There are three methods you can use to increase your health in Death Stranding 2:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Blood Bags
The easiest method to heal in the game is using blood bags. These can be crafted in safe rooms using 15 Chiral Crystals and 10 Resins or found near boss fight locations, ready to be picked up. Simply use them from your inventory when you are low on health to heal up instantly.
2) Cryptobiotes
Cryptobiotes are small creatures found in the wild found on top of rocks looking like “colorful flowers,” which can be picked up and saved for later. Simply eating these items restores your health instantly.
Check out: How to take a shower in Death Stranding 2
3) Private Rooms
The final method to heal in Death Stranding 2 is to rest in private rooms. This will replenish your health and stamina completely, which will help prolong your journey.
This covers all the possible methods to restore health in Death Stranding 2. Carry at least one of the two items — blood bags or cryptobiotes — as they will come in handy mid-battle.
Read more:
- Why is Rainy’s pregnancy stuck in Death Stranding 2?
- Death Stranding 2 Episode 1: Should you do it or not? (Sam’s choice)
- How to repair vehicles in Death Stranding 2
- What is Voidout in Death Stranding 2
- How long to beat Death Stranding 2? Runtime explored
- How to unlock and use Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2
- All Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels, explained
- Death Stranding 2’s graphics likened to GTA 6 trailer
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.