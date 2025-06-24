The ability to shower in Death Stranding 2 is one of the many returning game mechanics. As you traverse the world full of BTs, Sam is guaranteed to get dirty and become covered with various elements. Taking a shower in Death Stranding 2 not only cleans up the dirt off Sam but also provides some additional benefits that can help you out.
This article will cover how to take a shower in Death Stranding 2.
Everything you need to know about taking a shower in Death Stranding 2
Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.
Taking a shower in Death Stranding 2 is simple enough. Once you are in any of the bases available in the game, go to the Private Room and hit the Circle on your controller. This will give you the option to take a shower. The Private Rooms can be found in bases such as the DHV Magellan or Safe Houses across the world.
Also Read: Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC
Showering in Death Stranding 2 will clean Sam up of any mud or dirt he gets covered in during his journey. Similar to the first game, a small cutscene will play out, but don't worry (or be disappointed) as the upper half of Sam's body will be visible.
Similar to its predecessor, taking a shower not only cleans Sam up but also makes for an excellent opportunity to farm chiral crystals in Death Stranding 2 from body fluids. Given you will need this resource quite a lot, showering will allow you to obtain some, alongside offering respite.
That concludes everything you need to know about showering in Death Stranding 2.
