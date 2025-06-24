Vehicles in Death Stranding 2 are important machinations that can make your tasks significantly easier. However, they can get damaged. Thankfully, DS2 allows you to repair them, although you'll need to know where to take them beforehand.

This guide explains how to repair vehicles in Death Stranding 2.

How to fix vehicles in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Fix vehicles in a garage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Vehicles in DS2 can take damage from timefall, collisions, or other hazards. Make sure your automobiles are in the best shape to ensure your travels are smooth. To fix a vehicle, drive it to any one of the garages scattered across the world. These are usually found at major bases.

When you reach one, place the vehicle inside the big circle. You'll have access to a menu with four options. Hold the O button on your PlayStation controller to trigger a cutscene where Sam repairs the automobile.

Aside from repairing the damage, this action also recharges the vehicle's battery. Furthermore, it doesn't require any resources. Thus, always make a pit stop at a garage when you come near one to ensure your vehicle doesn't give up in the middle of a delivery, whether due to low durability or battery.

When do you unlock Vehicles in Death Stranding 2?

In offline mode, you will unlock the ability to construct vehicles after completing Order No. 6. Thus, it can take up to five hours to gain control of automobiles. Before that, you must complete all deliveries on foot.

However, you can get hold of a vehicle early if you're playing the game with online mode turned on. Death Stranding 2 features a shared-world asynchronous multiplayer system. Thus, structures and items left by other players can make an appearance in your world. Sometimes, brigand bases can also reward you with vehicles. However, they cannot be repaired.

