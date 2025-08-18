  • home icon
Delta Force console launch countdown: Date and time for all regions

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 18, 2025 10:16 GMT
Delta Force gameplay glimpse (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
The Delta Force console launch countdown is finally ticking down, and this time, console players aren’t left out. After proving itself on PC with its tough-as-nails campaign modes, the tactical shooter is officially making the jump to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The big day lands on August 18, 2025, at 10:00 pm EDT, with the bonus that it’s completely free-to-play at launch.

This article covers the Delta Force console date and time for all regions and the launch countdown.

Delta Force console release time and countdown

Depending on your location, the console release takes place late on August 18 or on August 19, 2025. To simplify things, here is the total global schedule broken down:

Time ZonesGlobal Launch Date and Time
Los Angeles (PDT)August 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm
New York (EDT)August 18, 2025, at 10:00 pm
London (BST)August 19, 2025, at 3:00 am
Berlin (CEST)August 19, 2025, at 4:00 am
Paris (CEST)August 19, 2025, at 4:00 am
Seoul (KST)August 19, 2025, at 11:00 am
Tokyo (JST)August 19, 2025, at 11:00 am
Hong Kong (HKT)August 19, 2025, at 10:00 am
Sydney (AEST)August 19, 2025, at 12:00 pm
American gamers can start playing Delta Force on console beginning August 18, 2025. European, Asian, and Australian gamers can access it on August 19, 2025. Below is a countdown timer to the console launch.

Crossplay details

One important thing to note is that console players will have their own crossplay pool. That means PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users can match together, but the console version won’t connect with PC or mobile.

Pre-order packs for PS5 and Xbox

While the game itself is free-to-play, both consoles offer optional pre-order packs at $9.99 each. These packs are identical across platforms and come with cosmetics and currency to kickstart your loadout. Here’s what’s inside both the PS5 and Xbox packs:

  • Delta Coin Premium Currency ×750
  • M249 – Immortal cosmetic ×1
  • Vityaz – Aerospace cosmetic ×1
  • CAR-15 – Atlantis cosmetic ×1
  • Premium Weapon EXP Token ×2
  • Intermediate Weapon EXP Token ×5

These rewards won’t show up instantly. They’ll arrive as in-game mail after the console launch on August 19, 2025. Each account can only grab the pack once per platform.

That covers everything about the Delta Force console launch countdown, including the date and time for all regions.

