Deltarune: How to get the Ice Key in Chapter 3

Finding the Ice Key in Deltarune Chapter 3 is essential to access a secret ending. While the place is locked behind a distinct door, you can access it by completing specific tasks during Tenna's TV game show. Following that, you can battle against a new boss in Chapter 3 and unlock a secret path.

Here are the details regarding getting the Ice Key in Deltarune Chapter 3.

Where to find the Ice Key in Deltarune Chapter 3

You must reach S-rank in the first round (Image via Toby Fox)

To get the Ice Key and access the secret S door, you must first obtain an S-rank finish during the Tenna TV game show's first round. If you have already started the chapter and didn't get the required rank, you can play that part again to get the S-rank.

However, you can also purchase the rank for 1500 points from the Point Merchant. Navigate to the Green Room's south exit and go to the golden Tenna statue. From there, go right to find the Point Merchant.

After opening the S door and starting the mini-game, here's how you can get the Ice Key:

Go straight to the bottom to find a waterbody.

From there, proceed left → down → down → right → down → take the stairs going bottom.

After that, follow the path to obtain a sword.

Now, your main objective is to kill enemies and make the sword reach maximum level.

From where you are starting, go up and kill all the enemies, and then proceed to the left location and clear out the area as well. You can only destroy blue enemies on level one.

After you reach level two, kill the blue enemies and clear off the small bushes to explore the area efficiently.

Next, eliminate the targets to reach level three, and then.

Then, clear the right side pathway, which is obstructed by two cacti.

As you reach a new area with a blue vibe all around, follow this pathway while you clear off the enemies: right → down → right → up → up. At this point, you should reach the max level.

Return to the first blue room, and then go left → down, and then cut the trees on the right side to eventually find the Ice Key.

After that, you must play the second round of the Tenna TV game show and achieve an S-rank finish. Then, finish another mini-game to get the Shelter key. With these two keys and getting the Shadow Mantle after round three, you can access the secret boss fight in Chapter 3.

