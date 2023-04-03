Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 4 to 11): Iron Banner returns, Mayhem, bonus Gambit ranks, and more

With the start of a new month comes a new reset in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. The seasonal questline ends as the community prepares for the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes. However, there's still a week to go before the endgame activity arrives on the official servers.

To summarize what's in store for week 6, players will get to farm for an additional set of pinnacle gear through the Iron Banner and test their supers out in Mayhem. Gambit will provide additional ranks on match completion, allowing players to obtain the seasonal ritual and the Gambit ornament by resetting it twice.

The following article lists all the upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 6.

Best upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 6 (April 4 to 11)

1) Iron Banner returns

Iron Banner Eruption (Image via Destiny 2)

The Iron Banner returns in Season 20, as players can expect the Eruption game mode to take place over the next seven days. Rules tied to the Iron Lord seal and completing challenges will remain the same, where players must earn match completion with a specific subclass.

The Eruption game mode follows a separate mechanic, where each killstreak will grant bonus super regeneration, a countdown, and a wallhack that's available to all opposing players. Additional details on the Eruption game mode can be found within this link.

The final version of the Iron Banner this season will be the Fortress game mode, officially arriving on April 25, 2023.

2) Mayhem PvP game mode

Super ability on Mayhem (Image via Destiny 2)

Mayhem game modes will be available in the rotator pool of the Crucible, allowing players to cast an infinite number of supers to kill opposing Guardians in a match. A significant increase in the recharge rate of everyone's super stacks with the likes of tier 3 abilities as well, allowing supers such as Well of Radiance to recharge faster.

Furthermore, defeating a total of 25 Guardians will also complete the week 2 seasonal challenge called Flourish of Power, further dropping Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust as rewards.

3) Lake of Shadows Nightfall

One of the two revamped Strikes in the game, Lake of Shadows has undergone some significant changes with Shadow Legion enemies in every corner. Some of the notable changes include escorting the ferry on two encounters, a Taken Servitor boss, and a Thresher near the dam.

Players can expect Unstoppable and Barrier Champions alongside modifiers such as Epitaph and Grask's Bile. The latter increases any incoming environmental damage and knockback distance from all sources.

4) Bonus Gambit ranks

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Gambit game modes will be put in the spotlight as everyone will be able to gain a bonus reputation with match completions. This is the best time to obtain both the Ritual Glaive and the Gambit ornament, since resetting Drifter's reputation twice will lead to drops as well as completing retroactive seasonal challenges.

Players should note that rank gains depend on activity streaks rather than wins, as simply completing matches is enough to gain bonus Infamy ranks.

5) Pinnacle rotators

Destiny 2 King's Fall (Image via Bungie)

King's Fall and Prophecy will be available in the pinnacle pool. Players can choose to complete the final encounter of both activities for the pinnacle gear. Additionally, the King's Fall Raid can be farmed multiple times for the Touch of Malice Exotic Scout Rifle as well.

