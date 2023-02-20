The final weekly reset of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will go live on February 21, giving players six days to wrap up everything related to Y5. Seasonal activities, weapons, and armor pieces will soon be vaulted, alongside multiple weapons from both ritual and pinnacle activities.

With the Season 19 finale concluding last week, players can expect bonus Vanguard ranks across all ritual activities alongside the Warden of Nothing Nightfall. Players are advised to farm the Nightfall next week, as Wendigo, one of the most potent Grenade Launchers, will be in the loot pool.

The following article will showcase the upcoming content in the final week of Season 19, and everything that players need to do before the servers shut down on February 27.

All upcoming content in the last week of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (February 21 to 28)

1) Final week of Y5

Ana Bray unplugging Rasputin (Image via Destiny 2)

Besides being the final week of Season 19, the upcoming weekly reset will also mark the beginning of the end for Y5. As mentioned earlier, the end of the expansion will vault many weapons from the seasonal arsenal, making it essential that players farm for them right now.

A guide to farming the best weapons before Lightfall arrives can be found here, as these weapons will fit excellently into the meta despite significant changes to the sandbox. Once farmed and crafted, it's only a matter of time before everyone levels up and uses them with the best-enhanced perk combinations in the game.

Additionally, Lightfall will get rid of everyone's Umbral Engram, allowing players to spend all of it on seasonal vendors in exchange for deepsight or standard weapons alongside armor pieces.

2) Bonus ranks across all ritual activities

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie will be providing bonus ranks across all three activities in the game. Players can choose to reset Zavala, Shaxx, and Drifter's ranks multiple times for rewards and ritual ornaments. Since the upcoming reset is the very last one in Season 19, all seasonal challenges tied to both Veles-X and its ornaments will be going away soon.

Hence, next week will be the perfect time to accumulate enough EXP for Strikes, PvP, and Gambit matches, so that players can earn bonus progression and complete the seasonal challenges. These objectives further grant additional Bright Dusts upon completion, which is always a great addition to a player's inventory.

3) Warden of Nothing Nightfall

Warden of Nothing boss arena (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will end with the sixth and final entry into the Grandmaster pool, in the form of Tangled Shore's very own, Prison of Elders. The Warden of Nothing Nightfall is a Cabal and Vex-based Nightfall Strike, which will have the Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher in the loot pool.

With Heavy Grenade Launchers receiving a significant buff in Lightfall, players are recommended to obtain the Adept version. The mission alongside the Grandmaster difficulty will throw in all three Champions, including Overload, Barrier, and Unstoppable.

In terms of elemental shields, players will encounter Void and Solar shields for the duration of this Strike. Since Warden of Nothing is one of the easiest Nightfalls this season, everyone should farm for the best possible rolls on the Wendigo GL3 before Lightfall officially comes out.

