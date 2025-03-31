Disney Dreamlight Valley: Advanced Marketing quest

Once all the previous quests, like Good As Gold and Bring Your Own Carpet from Disney Dreamlight Valley's Aladdin Realm, are completed, you will reach friendship level 10 with Aladdin. This will require you to complete the last quest, Advanced Marketing. This mission will be quite tricky yet fun to complete.

This guide will help you complete the Advanced Marketing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Advanced Marketing quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mine all the gems for Aladdin's Stall (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@QuickTips)

As soon as the quest begins, Aladdin will tell you about opening a Gem Stall in the Valley. You will have to help him set it up. After a conversation with Aladdin, you will learn that he is thinking of a special gift for Wall-E. Since Aladdin knows that Wall-E likes to collect gems, he will ask you to mine a few in the following colors:

3x Red

4x Blue

5x Green

Once you have collected all the gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley from places such as Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, and Vitalys Mines, give them to Aladdin. The next step will be to mine the gems you have to traverse to Sunlit Plateau. Once inside the mine, you have to break a stone-like structure to gain all the gems required.

When all these stones have been collected, you must hand them to Aladdin. The latter will gift these to Wall-E.

Building the stall at the South Market

Build the stall for Aladdin (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

The next task is to return to the South Market in the Aladdin Realm and collect supplies for building the stall, such as:

Marketplace Stall Signage

Marketplace Rug

6x Marketplace Basket

Upon entering the market, you have to get to the middle area and go through a door on your right. Now go straight to enter another door. You will find the first item from the list - the Marketplace Stall Signage. This will be placed on the floor toward your right. The rest of the items will also be near the stalls of the South Market.

Going a little forward, you will find two of the six baskets placed right on the floor beside a stall. The third basket will also be nearby. For the fourth basket, however, you have to go to the crafting station near the stairs. It will also have the Marketplace Rug placed on the side of the station. The last two baskets will be near a stall and another close to the stairs.

After gathering all the items, you have to return to Aladdin in Dreamlight Valley.

Crafting storage chests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next step is to craft storage chests and signs for the Gems Stall, which require the following materials:

3x Tinkering Parts

3x Gold Ingot

11x Dark Wood

20x Soft Wood

27x Dey Wood

The Tinkering Parts can be crafted from two Iron Ingots. The Gold Ingots can be crafted from five Gold Ore and one Coal Ore. The Dark and Dry Wood can be foraged near the trees in Forgotten Lands, and Soft Wood can be found near Glade of Trust.

After collecting all the materials, find a crafting station nearby to make furniture for the stall. You will need the below-mentioned items:

1x Small Marketplace Chest

1x Large Marketplace Chest

2x Custom Signposts

After crafting all the furniture, take it to Aladdin, who will suggest you build your marketplace in the Valley. He will then ask you to converse with the villagers who also own stalls around the Valley. These villagers will be:

Goofy

Kristoff

Mulan

Tiana

The Beast

After talking to everybody, place the stall anywhere in the Dreamlight Valley and then decorate it by adding:

1x Small Marketplace Chest

1x Large Marketplace Chest

2x Custom Signposts

6x Market Decorations

After completing this step, you have to unlock the stall with the help of the Scrooge McDuck sign. Once unlocked, the stall will sell a random order of gems, and you can buy any of them to celebrate the opening. Once this is done, go and talk to Aladdin. He will give you a balloon arch, which has been gifted by Scrooge McDuck.

You must place it near the Gem Stall and click a picture to celebrate the grand opening in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here, the last task from this friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be completed.

Some other fun quests from this newly introduced Aladdin realm are mentioned below:

