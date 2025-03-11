In FragPunk, if you are wiping out enemies without taking much damage, then there's a possibility that you are actually hitting bots. It has been a norm for most FPS games to include them in matches, especially soon after launch. Similarly, FragPunk has bots in its competitive main modes. Although the developers do not openly claim this, player feedback suggests that your first few games (usually three or four) are often matched with them.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the bots in this newly launched FPS title.

Why does FragPunk have bots?

You will face bots for the first few matches in FragPunk. Most are set to a low difficulty level, allowing you to rank up easily and eventually match up with real players in higher levels. This is a common approach for most newly launched titles, aiming to make players feel confident with the game's environment and to give them a boost in their competitive career.

Ad

Trending

A still from the gameplay (Image via NetEase)

For instance, when Marvel Rivals was released, it introduced tons of bots, which disappointed many players. Another reason for introducing them is to find a match quickly without long matchmaking times. There have been instances where players waited for hours but couldn't find a game.

Ad

Read more: FragPunk hits 100k concurrent players on Steam

Although the devs do not inform players that they are up against bots, it becomes evident from observing their names and gameplay styles. You can also easily spot them by checking their levels and the time they spend. Most are level 31 or higher but have only played the game for a few hours, which is not possible for a human player.

Fortunately, as you level up your rank by winning a few matches, you gradually start matchmaking with real players — this is when it becomes quite challenging. Apart from the main competitive modes, you can also face bots in custom rooms mode for practice. You can set the difficulty level and look to improve your aim.

Ad

Check out: FragPunk Twitch Rivals: Start date, what to expect, and where to watch

Check out the links below for more such articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.