Does WWE 2K24 have local multiplayer?

If you have purchased the latest WWE 2K24 and want to play alongside your friends, you might wonder if the game supports local multiplayer. Dominating the ring is fun when you can team up with your buddies and compete as any wrestler from the vast WWE roster. The latest title continues the tradition of delivering an action-filled wrestling experience for you to participate in.

Multiplayer has been a staple of the wrestling mega-franchise for a while, and the latest game indeed supports local multiplayer. You can play with two or three of your friends and dominate the arena as iconic wrestlers to live the greatest moments of Wrestlemania.

WWE 2K24 allows you to play with your friends on local multiplayer

The latest title from the wrestling franchise brings couch co-op as you can either team up with your friends or face each other in an array of game modes such as Wargames. There are also 1v1 or 3v3 matches where you can battle each other and relive moments from the grandiose arena of WWE.

Does WWE 2K24 have crossplay and cross-progression?

The game does not support crossplay at the time of writing this article. Players can only play with others over local multiplayer if they all have the same platform, i.e., PlayStation users can only queue with one another and not with PC players.

In an interview with wccftech, Bryan Williams, the game's producer, stated the following when asked if the title will feature crossplay this year:

"No, it will not. I know that's something that fans would be excited about. And it's something we're keen to do as well, but not for this year."

So, while this year's WWE game will not have crossplay, there is a high chance that the developers will implement this feature in future games.

Now, for cross-progression, WWE 2K24 supports the feature, but with a caveat. Your progress will carry forward only if you use two consoles from the same family, i.e., the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

