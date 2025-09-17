  • home icon
Dplus vs T1 in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs (elimination series): Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 22:59 GMT
dplus vs t1 in lol lck 2025 prediction and match timing
Aiming vs Gumayusi in the LoL LCK 2025 Playoffs (Image via LCK)

The lower bracket of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoff Stage puts Dplus up against T1 on September 18, 2025. This series has a lot on the line, as the winner will secure the last remaining spot at LoL Worlds 2025, joining Gen.G, KT Rolster, and Hanwha Life Esports. Meanwhile, the losing side's season will come to an end.

Here are the crucial details about both T1's and Dplus' performances recently, ahead of their LCK 2025 clash in the lower bracket.

Dplus vs T1 in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs (elimination series): Who will qualify for Worlds 2025?

Prediction

T1, the LoL Worlds winner of both 2023 and 2024, is on the verge of not qualifying for this year's final event. However, the team was in a similar scenario last year, where it barely secured its spot at Worlds after defeating KT Rolster in a competitive series.

While T1 performed admirably in the LCK Regular Season, it has struggled significantly in the Playoff Stage. With a close 3-2 victory against Dplus in the upper bracket and a devastating 0-3 loss against Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), T1 now again stands before Dplus in the elimination series.

The main factor for the recent underwhelming showings has been the champion picks. Meanwhile, the Mid-Jungle duo of Oner and Faker was massively outplayed by HLE, and Keria was also quite ineffective at roaming appropriately.

Gumayusi, on the other hand, has recently received criticism despite his best efforts. It'll be interesting to see if he can perform under pressure and demonstrate why he's been on the LoL Worlds winning squad for the past two years.

Dplus, however, was brilliant with its draftings during the series against FEARX. With the players being quite versatile with their champion picks, they can significantly hinder opponents' preparation.

However, Dplus's ADC, Aiming, and Support, BeryL, have been inconsistent recently. Furthermore, the team also sometimes squanders early-game gold leads after absurd mistakes during late-game team fights or objective controls.

All in all, T1's recent subpar display and Dplus' erratic playstyle will be the primary factors for the LCK 2025 Playoffs series, which will determine the last LCK team to qualify for Worlds 2025.

Notably, the winner of the T1-Dplus series will also progress to the next LCK round and face Gen.G in the lower bracket.

Prediction: T1 3 - 2 Dplus

Head-to-head record

Out of the 17 times these two sides have faced each other, T1 has secured 13 wins, while Dplus has triumphed on 4 occasions.

Previous results

T1 lost 0-3 in its last series against Hanwha Life Esports, while Dplus won against FEARX 3-1.

Rosters

Dplus

  • Top: Siwoo
  • Jungle: Lucid
  • Mid: ShowMaker
  • ADC: Aiming
  • Support: BeryL

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

How to watch Dplus vs T1 in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs

Starting times for the Dplus vs T1 series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:

  • PT: September 18, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: September 18, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: September 18, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: September 18, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: September 18, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
