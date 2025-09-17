Dplus vs T1 in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs (elimination series): Prediction, livestream details, and more

The lower bracket of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoff Stage puts Dplus up against T1 on September 18, 2025. This series has a lot on the line, as the winner will secure the last remaining spot at LoL Worlds 2025, joining Gen.G, KT Rolster, and Hanwha Life Esports. Meanwhile, the losing side's season will come to an end.Here are the crucial details about both T1's and Dplus' performances recently, ahead of their LCK 2025 clash in the lower bracket.Dplus vs T1 in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs (elimination series): Who will qualify for Worlds 2025?PredictionT1, the LoL Worlds winner of both 2023 and 2024, is on the verge of not qualifying for this year's final event. However, the team was in a similar scenario last year, where it barely secured its spot at Worlds after defeating KT Rolster in a competitive series.While T1 performed admirably in the LCK Regular Season, it has struggled significantly in the Playoff Stage. With a close 3-2 victory against Dplus in the upper bracket and a devastating 0-3 loss against Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), T1 now again stands before Dplus in the elimination series.The main factor for the recent underwhelming showings has been the champion picks. Meanwhile, the Mid-Jungle duo of Oner and Faker was massively outplayed by HLE, and Keria was also quite ineffective at roaming appropriately.Gumayusi, on the other hand, has recently received criticism despite his best efforts. It'll be interesting to see if he can perform under pressure and demonstrate why he's been on the LoL Worlds winning squad for the past two years.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewDplus, however, was brilliant with its draftings during the series against FEARX. With the players being quite versatile with their champion picks, they can significantly hinder opponents' preparation.However, Dplus's ADC, Aiming, and Support, BeryL, have been inconsistent recently. Furthermore, the team also sometimes squanders early-game gold leads after absurd mistakes during late-game team fights or objective controls.All in all, T1's recent subpar display and Dplus' erratic playstyle will be the primary factors for the LCK 2025 Playoffs series, which will determine the last LCK team to qualify for Worlds 2025.Notably, the winner of the T1-Dplus series will also progress to the next LCK round and face Gen.G in the lower bracket.Prediction: T1 3 - 2 DplusHead-to-head recordOut of the 17 times these two sides have faced each other, T1 has secured 13 wins, while Dplus has triumphed on 4 occasions.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous resultsT1 lost 0-3 in its last series against Hanwha Life Esports, while Dplus won against FEARX 3-1.RostersDplusTop: SiwooJungle: LucidMid: ShowMakerADC: AimingSupport: BeryLT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaHow to watch Dplus vs T1 in League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsStarting times for the Dplus vs T1 series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:PT: September 18, 2025, at 1 amCET: September 18, 2025, at 10 amIST: September 18, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: September 18, 2025, at 4 pmKST: September 18, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more League of Legends news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.18 notes: Yunara nerfs, Zac ultimate change, and more