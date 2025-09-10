T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first round of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs puts T1 up against Dplus on September 10, 2025. The latter had to fight through the Play-In stage first, defeating BRION and Nongshim, to reach this stage. On the other hand, T1 chose Dplus as its Playoffs opponent after finishing third in the Legend Group.While the T1 vs Dplus is not an elimination series, the losing squad will be relegated to the lower bracket and face the loser of the FEARX vs KT Rolster match. Meanwhile, the winner will clash with either Gen.G or Hanwha Life Esports (depending on Gen.G's selection). Notably, the series will be played in a best-of-five Fearless Draft format and on LoL patch 25.17.Here are some relevant details about both teams before their League of Legends LCK 2025 series in the Playoffs.T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: PredictionT1 had gone through a weak start at the beginning of the LCK season, and was considered the region's third-best team. However, with a brilliant MSI performance, despite finishing second, and a dominant second half of the LCK Regular Season, the team is now the second-favorite to win the regional trophy.With Zeus leaving T1 earlier, many saw Doran's addition in the Toplane as a downgrade. However, he has been consistently performing spectacularly in the last few months, and on numerous occasions, he solo-carried the team to victories.Nonetheless, the most notable factor in the success has been T1's Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria. With the current LoL meta heavily relying on the ADC's early-game state and late-game power spike, these two players have outclassed almost every opponent they have faced so far.While T1 is the favorite to win the upcoming series, the unknown game plan of Dplus can be game-changing. These two teams haven't faced each other officially since May 2025. So, if Dplus can bring unorthodox champion picks to the table to catch T1 off guard, there can be an upset.However, Dplus looked quite shaky as a squad recently, with unsynergized team fights and bad macro decisions. Also, the Botlane duo of Aiming and BeryL is not performing up to their standard. As a result, Siwoo and ShowMaker will need to step up significantly to defeat T1.Prediction: T1 3 - 1 DplusHead-to-head recordOut of the 16 times these two teams have faced each other, T1 has secured 12 wins, while Dplus has triumphed on four occasions.Previous resultsT1 lost 1-2 in its last series against Gen.G, while Dplus won against Nongshim 3-0.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaDplusTop: SiwooJungle: LucidMid: ShowMakerADC: AimingSupport: BeryLHow to watch T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsStarting times for the T1 vs Dplus series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:PT: September 10, 2025, at 1 amCET: September 10, 2025, at 10 amIST: September 10, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: September 10, 2025, at 4 pmKST: September 10, 2025, at 5 pmTo watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more League of Legends news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?League of Legends patch 25.18 notes: Yunara nerfs, Zac ultimate change, and more