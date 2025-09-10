  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 10, 2025 00:57 GMT
T1 vs Dplus match time and prediction in lol lck 2025
Faker vs ShowMaker in the first round of LCK Playoffs (Image via LCK)

The first round of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs puts T1 up against Dplus on September 10, 2025. The latter had to fight through the Play-In stage first, defeating BRION and Nongshim, to reach this stage. On the other hand, T1 chose Dplus as its Playoffs opponent after finishing third in the Legend Group.

Ad

While the T1 vs Dplus is not an elimination series, the losing squad will be relegated to the lower bracket and face the loser of the FEARX vs KT Rolster match. Meanwhile, the winner will clash with either Gen.G or Hanwha Life Esports (depending on Gen.G's selection). Notably, the series will be played in a best-of-five Fearless Draft format and on LoL patch 25.17.

Here are some relevant details about both teams before their League of Legends LCK 2025 series in the Playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Prediction

Ad

T1 had gone through a weak start at the beginning of the LCK season, and was considered the region's third-best team. However, with a brilliant MSI performance, despite finishing second, and a dominant second half of the LCK Regular Season, the team is now the second-favorite to win the regional trophy.

With Zeus leaving T1 earlier, many saw Doran's addition in the Toplane as a downgrade. However, he has been consistently performing spectacularly in the last few months, and on numerous occasions, he solo-carried the team to victories.

Ad

Nonetheless, the most notable factor in the success has been T1's Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria. With the current LoL meta heavily relying on the ADC's early-game state and late-game power spike, these two players have outclassed almost every opponent they have faced so far.

Ad

While T1 is the favorite to win the upcoming series, the unknown game plan of Dplus can be game-changing. These two teams haven't faced each other officially since May 2025. So, if Dplus can bring unorthodox champion picks to the table to catch T1 off guard, there can be an upset.

However, Dplus looked quite shaky as a squad recently, with unsynergized team fights and bad macro decisions. Also, the Botlane duo of Aiming and BeryL is not performing up to their standard. As a result, Siwoo and ShowMaker will need to step up significantly to defeat T1.

Ad

Prediction: T1 3 - 1 Dplus

Head-to-head record

Out of the 16 times these two teams have faced each other, T1 has secured 12 wins, while Dplus has triumphed on four occasions.

Previous results

T1 lost 1-2 in its last series against Gen.G, while Dplus won against Nongshim 3-0.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Dplus

  • Top: Siwoo
  • Jungle: Lucid
  • Mid: ShowMaker
  • ADC: Aiming
  • Support: BeryL

How to watch T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs

Ad

Starting times for the T1 vs Dplus series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:

  • PT: September 10, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: September 10, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: September 10, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: September 10, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: September 10, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:

Check out more League of Legends news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications