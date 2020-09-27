If one was to attempt to buy every vehicle on sale in GTA Online, they would need to have an absurd amount of money. The GTA franchise has been upping the stakes when it comes to the number of vehicles present in the game with each successive release.

GTA 5 alone had an impressive catalog of vehicles and more than what the players could have ever asked for. However, GTA Online went several steps further to add even more cars to the game.

It looks like Rockstar is still not satisfied as with each update, more vehicles get added to GTA Online. As recently as the last month with the Los Santos Summer Special Update, Rockstar added new cars to the game.

With another update planned for later this year, the number of cars in GTA Online is only on the rise. The Duneloader is one of the most famous military vehicles in the game, given its vintage design and roaring engine.

Duneloader in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Duneloader can only be found and stolen. It is not available for purchase in the game. Although, the vehicle can be sold in Los Santos Customs for a measly $1,500.

The vehicle can still be stored in a Garage as a Personal Vehicle and is a decent enough vehicle to smash things left and right. However, the performance is decent at best as it cannot move quite quickly as some of the other cars in its class, such as the Half-Track.

Locations the Duneloader is commonly found in:

Usually found parked in Stab City.

It spawns around rural areas such as Grapeseed.

Commonly found driving around in Davis Quartz.

Very common in Paleto Bay.

Often spawn near Fort Zancudo.

It seems to spawn near the Los Santos Customs in the Grand Senora Desert at sunset.

It can sometimes be found parked on the side of the road on Cassidy Trail in Raton Canyon.

Spawns more often parked around The Lost Motorcycle Club Hideout when driving a Karin Rebel

It can be requested in Free Mode for organizations through the SecuroServ Vehicles menu for FREE.

