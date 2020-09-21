Enus Super Diamond in GTA 5: All you need to know

There are is a wide range of flashy supercars and sports cars that will leave the opposition in the dirt in GTA 5. However, there is nothing quite like an exquisite sedan that makes an impression in the world of GTA Online or Story Mode like the Enus Super Diamond.

Rockstar Games hasn't exactly kept it a secret that they take inspiration from real-life vehicles and bring them over to GTA 5. This digital recreation of real-life cars is great to immortalize their in-game form forever. While also satisfying the player's need to drive these costly vehicles from real-life in the game.

One such car is the Enus Super Diamond, which obviously takes inspiration from the Rolls Royce Phantom.

The Enus Super Diamond in GTA 5

"Synonymous with style and luxury, the interior of Super Diamond has so much leather and wood, it's like sitting in a library. The historic British car manufacturer was taken over by the Germans in the late 90s, with no hard feelings whatsoever."

―Legendary Motorsport description

The car is one of the quickest sedans and a favourite of the GTA community. The car first appeared in GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony and was brought over to the next installment as a result of its popularity.

Advertisement

It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport (GTA Online) for $250,000 and from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for the same price in Story Mode.

(image credits: GTA base)

Trivia: