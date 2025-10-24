Escape the Backrooms guide: Best beginner tips and tricks

Escape the Backrooms is a multiplayer survivor-horror title that takes players into the strange world of the backrooms. In this game, players explore the eerie environment of the backrooms. It features over 30 stages and 22 entities, which are enemies that hunt explorers as they attempt to escape each level.

Newcomers to the backrooms creepypastas may feel overwhelmed by the oppressive atmosphere combined with the psychological horror created by these entities.

With that said, this guide outlines the best beginner tips and tricks that players can use in the world of backrooms.

Best beginner tips and tricks for Escape the Backrooms

Here are the best beginner tips and tricks players can use in Escape the Backrooms:

1) Understanding the environment

Exploring Terror Hotel in Escape the Backrooms (Image via Secret Mode)

Try to memorize your environment, look for unique patterns and objects that can help you escape random rooms in the game. Escape the Backrooms will test your patience at every turn. You should only sprint when necessary, and avoid running even if the path is clear.

Sprinting can alert nearby anomalies, such as the Wretch. The safest way to traverse is by walking for ten seconds and then running for five, as this reduces the chances of the enemy chasing you.

2) Managing items and resources

Items in Escape the Backrooms (Image via Secret Mode)

Escape the Backrooms is a survival horror game; therefore, players must learn how to locate and use resources. The most important resource in the game is almond water, as it can regenerate HP and temporarily block anxiety. You can find this resource inside offices, cupboards, and shelves.

You can obtain Flashlights in levels one and four. Don't overlook their importance, as they will prove useful while exploring gloomy corners. Another important item, Mother jelly, is used as the currency for keys. You can gather them before interacting with the elevators or NPCs. Resource gathering is easy in co-op mode, as your team members can scatter and find resources swiftly.

3) Know your enemies

The levels in Escape the Backrooms are home to some notorious entities. However, avoiding them can be easy, as they follow fixed patterns. Noting those patterns can boost your odds of survival. Here are some of the entities and their in-game behavior:

Balloons in Escape the Backrooms (Image via Secret Mode)

Partygoers : These are only active during specific events, and their presence can be detected by balloons or music.

: These are only active during specific events, and their presence can be detected by balloons or music. Skin Stealers : These evil entities can disguise themselves as players from a distance. Their cover blows up at close range. They don't have a flashlight and can't use voice comms.

: These evil entities can disguise themselves as players from a distance. Their cover blows up at close range. They don't have a flashlight and can't use voice comms. Hounds : These creatures are blind and can't see you, but can hear you. If you see them, stop sprinting and crouch.

: These creatures are blind and can't see you, but can hear you. If you see them, stop sprinting and crouch. Smiler: These are only visible in the dark. You should stop moving if they appear in front of you and wait for them to pass.

These are only visible in the dark. You should stop moving if they appear in front of you and wait for them to pass. Wretch: Avoid loud noises if you see them and use the Red dot on the scanner to pinpoint their location.

4) Teamwork and co-operation

Flashlight in Escape the Backrooms (Image via Secret Mode)

As mentioned previously, Escape the Backrooms wants players to use teamwork and strategy to clear levels. They can join the game via voice chat and use clear signals during exploration. Use brief messages like 'move forward,' ' enemy here,' and 'open gate' to avoid misdirection.

You can also use the flashlight for signaling in-game. Note that at some levels, the light will signal the presence of entities. If it flickers or glows red, be alert.

5) Incorporating strategies

Solving a puzzle in Escape the Backrooms (Image via Secret Mode)

Escape the Backrooms isn't a regular FPS survival game; simply knowing enemy patterns, levels, items, and other basics isn't enough. You must incorporate clever strategies to survive against enemies. You can lure the enemy by throwing items or deliberately closing doors. This strategy works best against blind entities, like the Hounds.

If the escape window is limited or being guarded by an entity, then make the collective choice where one player in your team makes the bait, while others move towards the objective. If you are being followed or chased, make sharp turns and hide. You won't outrun some entities, so hide until the coast clears.

That concludes our list of tips and tricks that players can use in Escape the Backrooms. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more such guides.

