Escape from Tarkov downtime today (July 9, 2025): Is there an update today?

Many players are wondering whether there will be an Escape from Tarkov downtime today (July 9, 2025). An official X post by Battlestate Games confirms that the answer is yes. A brand-new patch update will go live right after maintenance.
In this article, we take a closer look at today’s EFT downtime and what players can expect from the upcoming update.
When will Escape from Tarkov servers be back online?
According to Battlestate Games' X post, the upcoming server maintenance is scheduled for July 9, 2025, at 8:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM ET / 12:30 PM IST. The developer estimates that patch installation will take approximately six hours. However, the downtime may be extended if necessary.
Here's when the EFT servers will undergo maintenance for all regions:
What we can expect from Escape from Tarkov update
Both the base game and the sandbox shooter version of Escape from Tarkov will receive a major patch update after the scheduled maintenance.
Patch 0.16.8.0, i.e., the July update, will introduce a plethora of new content into the shooter. One of the most highly anticipated additions is the Hardcore Mode.
Hardcore Mode has been in the works for a while, and the previews released so far have left fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. With this new update, player progress will be completely wiped, and fans have to start fresh and grind their way back to the top on their chosen servers.
