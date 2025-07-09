  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Escape from Tarkov downtime today (July 9, 2025): Is there an update today?

Escape from Tarkov downtime today (July 9, 2025): Is there an update today?

By Jay Sarma
Published Jul 09, 2025 01:53 GMT
Escape from tarkov downtime today
Escape from Tarkov (Image via Battlestate Games)

Many players are wondering whether there will be an Escape from Tarkov downtime today (July 9, 2025). An official X post by Battlestate Games confirms that the answer is yes. A brand-new patch update will go live right after maintenance.

Ad

In this article, we take a closer look at today’s EFT downtime and what players can expect from the upcoming update.

When will Escape from Tarkov servers be back online?

According to Battlestate Games' X post, the upcoming server maintenance is scheduled for July 9, 2025, at 8:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM ET / 12:30 PM IST. The developer estimates that patch installation will take approximately six hours. However, the downtime may be extended if necessary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here's when the EFT servers will undergo maintenance for all regions:

Time ZoneDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)July 9, 2025, at 12 am
Mountain Time (MT)July 9, 2025, at 1 am
Central Time (CT)July 9, 2025, at 2 am
Eastern Time (ET)July 9, 2025, at 3 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)July 9, 2025, at 7 am
British Standard Time (BST)July 9, 2025, at 8 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)July 9, 2025, at 9 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)July 9, 2025, at 12:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)July 9, 2025, at 3 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)July 9, 2025, at 4 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)July 9, 2025, at 5 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)July 9, 2025, at 7 pm
Ad

Check out: What can we expect from EFT July update?

What we can expect from Escape from Tarkov update

Both the base game and the sandbox shooter version of Escape from Tarkov will receive a major patch update after the scheduled maintenance.

Patch 0.16.8.0, i.e., the July update, will introduce a plethora of new content into the shooter. One of the most highly anticipated additions is the Hardcore Mode.

Ad

Hardcore Mode has been in the works for a while, and the previews released so far have left fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. With this new update, player progress will be completely wiped, and fans have to start fresh and grind their way back to the top on their chosen servers.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the EFT update going live today. For more related articles, check these links below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications