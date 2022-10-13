Esports Awards 2022: Streamer of the Year finalists, voting link, livestream dates, and more revealed

The Esports Awards, the most prestigious awards ceremony for video gamers and streamers, is finally returning after a hiatus of two years. The last Esports Awards event was held back in 2020 before it was suspended for two subsequent years, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated event will finally make its return on December 13 this year and will be hosted at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas. Kicking off in 2016, the event was conducted for five successive years before ending in 2020. The upcoming iteration is expected to be the grandest and most coveted of them all.

This article will take a look at the award categories and nominees for this year.

Categories and Nominees for the Esports Awards event

This year’s Esports Awards ceremony features a host of different categories, celebrating the achievements of individuals as well as groups (22 in total). Here is a list of the major categories involved along with their nominees:

Content Group of the Year

100 Thieves FaZe Clan One True KIng G4TV Tribo Gaules OfflineTV Full Squad Gaming S8ul Esports LOUD

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Hecz SunlessKhan Ashley Kang ZooMaa ImperialHal BananaSlamJamma Hungrybox Launders IWDominate

Esports Game of the Year

League of Legends Valorant CS: GO Rocket League Dota 2 Free Fire Apex Legends Rainbow Six Seige Fortnite

Esports Personality of the Year

Hecz s1mple sjokz Ocelote Gaules SouL Mortal Faker Nadeshot Goldenboy Cherrygumms MoistCr1TiKaL Nobru

Esports Streamer of the Year

Gaules Ibai Llanos Valkyrae Asmongold Tarik Kameto loltyler1 TimTheTatman Dr DisRespect QTCinderella NICKMERCS TheGrefg

How to vote for the Esports Awards?

Fortunately, the voting procedure is quite simple. Users can select the categories and nominees they want to vote for by simply clicking on their names. Voters can find a list of all the nominees on the Esports Awards' official website. To vote, click on this link.

What has been said about the ceremony?

Michael Ashford, CEO of Esports Awards, has already released a statement regarding the award ceremony. He stated that he is looking forward to the show:

"It is such an honor to bring together so many talented individuals, organizations, and brands from across the globe and provide a platform for them to get the recognition and celebration that they deserve."

He continued:

"I am so happy to see the massive amounts of growth in the creative categories this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to a night of excitement and celebration in Las Vegas in December.”

Can attendees reserve accommodation?

For those who are planning to physically attend the event, they can reserve/book hotels in the local area, directly through the official website. If you are looking to book a hotel, click here.

Where can fans watch the event?

The entire ceremony will be livestreamed on Twitch and telecasted on TV as well. In fact, live viewers can even interact with the event by participating in polls and predictions. A statement on the official website reads:

"you (users) will be able to predict winners via our Twitch extension, comment the awards, and cheer with the community as the show unfolds."

Additionally, streamers can also co-stream the event on their own individual platforms.

