Eureka Orthos in Final Fantasy XIV - How to unlock, rewards, and more

A new Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos is available now in Final Fantasy XIV. The areas are incredibly easy ways to level up your alternate combat characters in the Square Enix MMO. The game hasn’t received a new Deep Dungeon since Heaven-on-High in the Stormblood expansion, either. Now, players who are level 81 or higher can grind out their character levels easily.

However, it might not be clear where to unlock Eureka Orthos since there is no notification that it exists in the game. Players may completely miss the quest, and this way to level up alternate job classes while playing Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s what you need to know about this new aspect of the game.

Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos is available in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.35 of Final Fantasy XIV added a wealth of new content to the game. It added a new aspect to the Manderville Relic Weapons and so much more. You can also access the Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos if you want to. However, there are requirements to keep in mind.

Requirements for Eureka Orthos

Quest Requirements: Complete Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker”

Complete Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker” Deep Dungeon Requirements: Complete Floor 50 of Palace of the Dead

Complete Floor 50 of Palace of the Dead Level Requirement: Level 81 in either a Disciple of War or Magic

Most players by now have hit at least floor 50 of Deep Dungeon: Palace of the Dead. It’s actively run at almost all hours of the day, so it’s a simple enough feat to get done. Once you have a level 81+ combat class and have finished the main story of this quest, you can unlock this patch 6.35 content.

To begin this Final Fantasy XIV content, head to Mor Dhona and speak to Koh Rabantah (X: 21.8, Y: 8.1) to begin the Delve into Myth quest. This will trigger a cutscene, and then you’ll need to fly to the required destination, Southeast of Mor Dhona.

After heading into the area and speaking to G’raha Tia and Noah, you’ll have to show your gear to Khatun. After another brief chat, you’ll have officially unlocked Eureka Orthos, with a goal to hit level 30.

Like Deep Dungeon: Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High, your equipped weapons and armor don’t mean anything here. You’ll be equipped with Orthos Aetherpool arms and armor, based on your class in this Final Fantasy XIV area. As you delve deeper in this dungeon, your armor will level up in a similar fashion to previous areas.

Rewards in Eureka Orthos for level 81-90 characters

Floor 10: 10 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 1000 gil, experience

10 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 1000 gil, experience Floor 20: 20 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 1500 gil, experience

20 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 1500 gil, experience Floor 30+: 30 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 2000 gil, experience

Rewards in Eurkea Orthos for level 90 characters

Floor 10: 10 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 20 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 5 Allagan tomestones of causality, 1000 gil

10 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 20 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 5 Allagan tomestones of causality, 1000 gil Floor 20: 20 Allgan tomestones of poetics, 40 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 10 Allagan tomestones of causality, 1500 gil

20 Allgan tomestones of poetics, 40 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 10 Allagan tomestones of causality, 1500 gil Floor 30: 30 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 60 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 10 Allagan tomestones of causality, 2000 gil

Like the other dungeons, Eureka Orthos has a separate set of Save Data, and you have access to two save slots, like the others in Final Fantasy XIV. While exploring this location, you will find Protomanders, which act as the Pomanders of previous dungeons. These can be activated for a variety of uses and are in a shared inventory.

Instead of summons, players who delve into Eureka Orthos in Final Fantasy XIV will have Demiclones to summon. These act as summoned party members and they have their own own strengths. They will fight alongside your party and can turn the tide of battle.

As in the previous iterations of this event, each floor can trigger beneficial or negative status effects as well. There will also be Dread Beasts, which if defeated, will grant players their strength. Naturally, there are also rare treasures to pick up, in the form of The Accursed Hoard.

Finally, depending on how players perform, they will receive a score. When challenging certain floors or when the party KOs, players will then receive this score. It is based on things such as the highest floor reached and enemies defeated. You can see these scores by speaking to Khatun in Mor Dhona.

That is everything you need to know about the random dungeons that players will tackle in Eureka Orthos, in Final Fantasy XIV.

