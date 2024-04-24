Fallout 4: top 10 Perks you shouldn't miss out on

Your experience in Fallout 4 can vary depending on the perks you pick for your playthrough. The game has a massive skill tree, and there are no wrong choices, so making the best choice can get overwhelming. However, there are some perks this game offers that you definitely shouldn't miss. With the Fallout 4 next-gen update coming out soon, this is the perfect time to jump back in.

So, to help you ease in, here are the top 10 perks you shouldn't miss in Fallout 4.

1) Lone Wanderer

Lone Wanderer is best for solo adventurers (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Lone Wanderer reduces the damage taken while simultaneously buffing the maximum weight of your inventory. You invest minimally in Charisma to unlock this perk, which makes it more worth it.

At third rank, the Lone Wanderer perk also buffs your damage by 25%. If you're not working with companions most of the time, the Lone Wanderer is a must-have.

2) Rifleman

The Rifleman perk can help you make short work of most enemies (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

The Rifleman perk is one of the best perks on this list if you're running with a non-automatic rifle. This perk buffs the damage and armor penetration of your non-automatic rifles. If you take it all the way to rank four, your non-automatic rifles will deal double the damage and ignore 30% of your enemy's armor.

You can make short work of most enemies with the extra damage by the Rifleman perk.

3) Bloody Mess

Bloody Mess can trigger some gory explosions (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Bloody Mess is another excellent perk for buffing your damage. Once unlocked, all your weapons will deal 5% bonus damage, with a chance to explode your enemies. At rank four, you will also get a 15% buff in damage with all weapons, making it a total of 20%.

Additionally, a single enemy exploding might possibly bring the same fate to their allies nearby. If you're lucky enough, you can chain a few together, and even if you can't, this perk will help with crowd control.

4) Sneak

Sneak can help you skip whole areas (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Sneak is a must-have perk for almost everyone; you will find yourself sneaking around quite often in this game. The Sneak perk makes you hard to detect and reduces enemy visibility. If you go up to rank four, you will stop triggering all mines and trips. Moreover, enemies won't notice even if you run past them sometimes.

If you're careful enough, you can go past entire areas in a calculated sprint. Even if you don't enjoy stealth, Sneak is definitely worth picking up, because it can help you skip some annoying confrontations.

5) Ninja

Ninja is fantastic for damage buffs (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Ninja is a perk that works well when paired with Sneak. Ninja buffs your ranged sneak damage by 2.5x and melee sneak damage by 4x. So, you can double and even quadruple your damage if you set your shots up before engaging. At rank three, Ninja buffs your ranged sneak damage by 3.5x and melee sneak attacks by 10x.

By combining the Sneak and Ninja perks, you can deal almost ten times the amount of damage you normally do. This is especially useful when attacking from the shadows, as it allows you to take out entire groups of enemies with ease.

6) Idiot Savant

Idiot Savant is also good for intelligent builds (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Idiot Savant is an amazing perk for players looking to level up quickly. Just the first rank of this perk earns you the opportunity to earn 3x XP from any action you perform. The lower your intelligence is, the higher your chances of triggering the 3x XP boost.

At rank three, you can receive 5x XP from any action, and get the chance to receive 3x XP for enemy kills. You can rank up quickly in Fallout 4 owing to the additional XP buffs. This will give you more perk points to invest in different skills.

7) Critical Banker

Critical Banker will help you get out of a bind (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Critical Banker is amazing for taking on tanky enemies that act like bullet sponges. This perk allows you to store Critical Hits, which can be used later through V.A.T.S. At first rank, you will receive just one Critical Hit. However, if you invest a little more, you can increase the number of Critical Hits to four.

If you ever find yourself in a tough place, use your Critical Hits through V.A.T.S., and you can overcome most obstacles.

8) Locksmith/Hacker

Locksmith is an excellent perk (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Hacker and Locksmith are excellent perks if you're looking to get your hands on some extra loot. With both these perks combined, there is not a single lock or terminal that can keep you out. This means you can access special areas and more loot than the average player.

However, if you wish to get just one of these perks, you can ask either Nick or Cait to assist you. Nick can help you with hacking, and Cait can help with breaking locks. The Locksmith perk is the one you must choose if you have to pick one; upgrading it to the maximum level will also save your bobby pins in Fallout 4.

9) Gun Nut/Science

Gun Nut is crucial for better weapon mods (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

The Gun Nut and Science perks are essential for modding your weapons. You will constantly be shooting things during your time in Fallout 4. The game has several guns, so it only makes sense for you to mod your weapons to get the most out of them.

Putting the right mods in place will go a long way toward enhancing your combat experience in this title, which is why you must not miss the weapon modding perks.

10) Armorer

Armor Mods are great for defensive boosts (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/jayvee)

Armor is probably the most important perk on this list. Almost everything in the world is out to kill you. Rivers can melt you, and the air can choke you. So, good armor is an absolute necessity for survival in this world.

That's where the Armorer perk comes in. This perk allows you to access higher-level Armor mods so you can best protect yourself. Regardless of your build in Fallout 4, you should always pick up the Armorer perk.

