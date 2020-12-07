Free Fire has been nothing short of a global phenomenon and has seemingly taken over the conversation surrounding battle royale games in a big way. In a genre that is extremely hard to break into, Free Fire has not only managed to survive but has also carved a niche for itself and thrived.

The game has gone from strength to strength since being released on Android as well as iOS platforms. It has emerged as one of the biggest names in the battle royale genre, which is saying a lot as it faces stiff competition from industry juggernauts such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile.

In terms of global popularity, few mobile games stand out as prominently as Free Fire, with its high-profile collaborations with popular personalities such as Hrithik Roshan in the past.

Now, it seems like Free Fire is making a huge statement with its most recent collaboration with one of the world's most famous footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans react as Free Fire confirms global collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo

The announcement quickly led to a Twitter meltdown as fans erupted in excitement at the prospect of being able to play a character in the likeness of the Portuguese sporting giant, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The devs had been dropping hints leading up to the announcement for a while, and fans had been able to guess that Operation Chrono and the new character are likely to have something to do with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans are looking forward to the character and Operation Chrono, which is set to arrive on December the 19th.

@Cristiano cant wait to have u as my new charcter in free fire 😻 — ＡＦＧ☯︎ᴋsᴡ☆ (@KSW_FF) December 3, 2020

let's gooo ronaldo — tajay (@tajay25290952) December 3, 2020

As is the case with any conversation on the internet relating to Cristiano Ronaldo, it wasn't long before fans also mentioned his long-time on-field rival, Lionel Messi.

@FortniteGame It would be good if fornite is to have a collaboration with mesi after the collaboration of free fire with crstiano ronaldo — Sherpi (@Sherpi3) December 3, 2020

free fire? — fernando (@fernand13334882) December 5, 2020

So a Cristiano Ronaldo character on free fire... Sike. — Anastasia🥀 (@virgovenusgang) December 2, 2020

waise ye month football fan aur aapke liye best hone wala hai bcz ronaldo x free fire co ming soon — SRV VIPER (@SrvViper) December 1, 2020

Mano, CRISTIANO RONALDO NO FREE FIRE MANO, O MAIOR HYPE POSSIVEL DO JOGO !



SENSACIONAL ESSA INTERAÇÃO QUE ELES VAO FAZER https://t.co/rpuzYmzkeE — éLiéRi (@luizrenatopbc) December 7, 2020

This collaboration will not only excite Free Fire fans but it could also bring in new players to the game who might give it a go out of their admiration for CR7.