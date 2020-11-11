Sony recently announced that FIFA 21 was the most downloaded PS4 game for October 2020, in both the EU and the US/Canada regions.

With less than a month remaining for the release of Sony’s next generation PS5 console, they published the final top downloads chart. The chart was dominated by FIFA 21, but surprisingly, Minecraft took the 8th spot in US/Canada, and the 5th spot in the EU region.

FIFA 21 took the top spot in both the regions in question, with strong performances from Star Wars: Squadrons, Crash Bandicoot 4, and Ghost of Tsushima. Sony also released the list of the top downloaded PS VR games and Free-to-Play games, along with the list of the most downloaded DLCs/Expansion packs.

Image via Daily Express

FIFA 21 becomes most downloaded PS4 game in October

While FIFA 21 has been praised by both critics/fans for being a solid overall game with some minor improvements to FIFA 20, there has also been a palpable sense of disappointment. Fans have been of the opinion that the series requires a bit of an overhaul, as FIFA 21 is very similar to FIFA 20, apart from minor tweaks to the gameplay, modes, and the visuals.

However, thankfully for EA, FIFA 21 has emerged as the most downloaded PS4 game in October, despite having an October 6th release. As you can see, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown took the 2nd spot in the EU region, despite not featuring in the top-20 as far as the US/Canada region is concerned.

Image via Sony

Star Wars: Squadrons, which has been developed by Motive Studios and published by EA, also registered an impressive month. It took the 2nd spot in US/Canada, and was the 3rd most downloaded PS4 game in the EU region.

As far as US/Canada is concerned, the top-5 is rounded off by NHL 21, Madden NFL 21, and Crash Bandicoot 4. Considering 4 of the top-5, (apart from Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time) have been published by EA, October has turned out to be an extremely profitable month for the company.

In the EU, Crash Bandicoot 4 took the 4th spot, while Minecraft has emerged as the 5th most downloaded game in the region. Crash Bandicoot 4 was developed by American video game developer Toys for Bob, and published by Activision. It was released on 2nd October, 2020, and has been well-received as far as PS4 is concerned.