Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to obtain Ageless Odorament

Ageless Odorament in Final Fantasy 16 is an important crafting item you can obtain while roaming the lands of Mysidia. The game's latest DLC, The Rising Tide, brings a lot of new content, ranging from a variety of enemy types to new gear sets for Clive to equip and mow down foes.

Your adventure across Mysidia in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide will be relatively straightforward. But if you fancy yourself a completionist who wants to obtain every item in the game, you might want to get this Odorament to craft an essential accessory piece.

This guide will help you locate the Ageless Odorament while playing The Rising Tide expansion as well as what you can use it for.

How to obtain Ageless Odorament in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide

You can use the Odorament to craft The Serpent's Word (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, you can craft your own sets of armor and weapons utilizing the various resources you can find on your journey as Clive Rosfeld. The Ageless Odorament is one such item exclusive to The Rising Tide expansion of the game. You can find it on the west side of Haven.

The Odorament can be found in the area containing crops and livestock, specifically in the shabby run-down wooden structure. You can obtain it as soon as you enter the village, albeit there is a high chance that you might have walked past it because of how little there is to do here.

How to use the Ageless Odorament in Final Fantasy 16?

This particular item can be used to craft a certain accessory called The Serpent's Word. Besides the Odorament, you will need two pieces of Aquamarine. Once you get all the ingredients, you can craft The Serpent's Word at either of the forges present in Haven or Hideaway. This particular piece of accessory is quite powerful as it reduces the cooldown for Cross Swell in Final Fantasy 16.

For more FF 16 The Rising Tide content, check out the following: