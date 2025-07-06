Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden is a type of seed that was introduced with the Prehistoric Update on July 5, 2025. The limited-time kernel is not easy to acquire. Fortunately, the game provides multiple opportunities for you to get it again. However, many players would like to know whether the seed is worth the effort.

This article provides all the basic information regarding Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden.

All information regarding Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden

Firefly Fern stats

Rarity: Mythical

Mythical Harvest Type: Multiple

Multiple Minimum Sell Price: 64,980 Sheckles

64,980 Sheckles Base Weight: 5kg

5kg Minimum Weight: 3.50kg

3.50kg Base Sell Value: 72,000 Sheckles

How to acquire Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden

Firefly Fern, as of this writing, can only drop from the Ancient Seed Pack and Exotic Ancient Seed Pack. The titular kernel has a 4.5% chance of appearing from both.

Here are all the seeds you can acquire from the Ancient Pack and their drop chances:

Boneboo - 10%

- 10% Firefly Fern - 4.5%

- 4.5% Fossilight - 0.5%

- 0.5% Horned Dinoshroom - 20%

- 20% Paradise Petal - 25%

- 25% Stonebite - 40%

There are two ways to acquire the Ancient Seed Pack:

Complete Dino Quests: When speaking to Blaire, select the "Show me the quest" option. It will provide you with a list of three daily objectives. One of them will feature the Seed Pack as a reward. These quests refresh every 12 hours. Thus, you can earn one pack daily. Furthermore, you can complete all three objectives and claim their rewards to fill up the weekly progress bar. Whenever you reach checkpoints on the bar, you'll be rewarded with Ancient Seed Packs.

When speaking to Blaire, select the "Show me the quest" option. It will provide you with a list of three daily objectives. One of them will feature the Seed Pack as a reward. These quests refresh every 12 hours. Thus, you can earn one pack daily. Furthermore, you can complete all three objectives and claim their rewards to fill up the weekly progress bar. Whenever you reach checkpoints on the bar, you'll be rewarded with Ancient Seed Packs. Crafting: You can craft one Ancient Seed Pack by using the Crafting Bench next to Blaire. However, creating one will require one dinosaur egg and 5.5 million Sheckles. Furthermore, the crafting time will be one hour.

Regarding the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack, you can only buy it through the Limited Time Shop for 199 Robux. If these packs go out of stock, just wait for a while; they will be back in stock eventually.

That was all about Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden.

