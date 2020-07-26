GTA 5 has aged well over the years, just like a good bottle of wine. Even though the game released seven years ago, players still love to revisit the streets of Los Santos. Since there is also an online multiplayer version of the game, more and more players are giving the game a try.

GTA 5 is popular for the open world and the violence that it offers. If you have already visited the streets of Los Santos ample number of times, and have completed all the missions, it is now time to switch on your PC and give similar games like GTA 5 a try.

These games retain the gameplay and the essence of GTA 5, but also bring in a new flavour.

Top 5 games like GTA 5 for PC

These are the top five games like GTA 5:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 has exciting side quests that you can take part in. However, if side quests do not seem appealing enough, you can just stick to the main storyline. Unlike GTA 5, the game allows you to kill the bad guys only, and you cannot go on a psychotic killing spree just to have fun.

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV is also an action-adventure game like GTA 5 and offers you a vast open-world to navigate. You can kill people and create havoc while fighting off aliens as the President of the USA. The only difference is that this game is not as serious and gory as GTA 5.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 also has a vast open-world that you can explore and enough action to keep you hooked to the game. The key to enjoying the game is communication. Try and talk to as many people as possible, as you never know how many missions you can get as a result of it.

Just Cause 4

You will have to take the role of a saviour to rescue your country from an evil group called Black Hand. Go ahead and eliminate the members of the group with your guns blazing. If only it had a multiplayer mode where you could build your own team and defeat enemies!

Red Dead Redemption II

Developed by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption II has a massive open world that you can explore. Taking inspiration from American Western movies, the game has brilliant visuals and interesting missions that you can accomplish. You can also indulge in many side activities. Moreover, it also has a multiplayer mode like GTA Online, named Red Dead Online.