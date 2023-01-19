Call of Duty Warzone 2 has severe penalties that punish players for violating the terms of the game in any way. Some of the violations may result in your account being suspended for a few days, while others can result in a permanent ban.

Being permanently banned from Warzone 2 means that the player will lose all the progression and achievements from their accounts. It is important to impose such harsh actions to maintain a clean, fair, and friendly environment in-game. The security system of the game actively monitors various aspects of player accounts to determine if any violations have occurred and the fitting penalty for the action.

Here are the biggest violations that can get you banned in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 top five things that can permanently ban your account

Activision has a no-tolerance policy for various policy breaches and exercises its authority to remove players permanently from its titles. Modern Warfare 2 saw a severe plague of cheaters in its beta phases, which led to the publisher tightening the reigns around its latest Battle Royale title. Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 operate with the same anti-cheat system, as the titles are built on a common platform.

Permanent ban violation

There are a few activities that players should avoid performing and remember to check before playing Call of Duty Warzone 2. The security team might detect some of these activities, and the publisher will issue a permanent ban on your account. Here is a list of the top things that a player should keep an eye out for.

1) Third-party software

Players would be wise not to use any external software that interacts with the game and can alter any element. Any account with such software that can provide players with unfair advantages is prone to getting permanently banned, as Activision does not tolerate the use of cheats or mods.

2) Spoofing

Spoofing is a method where users can hide or mask the identity of the hardware or self with malicious intent. It is a bannable offense as the account’s identification can be masked and used for tasks that infringe on the policies of Warzone 2.

3) Extreme and/or Repeated Violations

Extreme and/or Repeated Violations include various policy breaches like using racial slurs in the in-game text or voice chat, bullying, and so on. Such behavior is not condoned by any online game publisher in the world and can lead to a permanent ban quite easily.

4) Griefing

Griefing has been present in online multiplayer games for a long time and is a leading reason for the downfall of several player bases. It is the activity of sabotaging the game for other players while remaining on the same team. Activision's latest Battle Royale provides a menu for players to report others for griefing, and extensive reports can get their accounts permanently banned.

5) Glitching

Intentionally using in-game issues to enjoy an advantage over enemy players and repeatedly performing such activities can get an account banned. One example of such a glitch would be managing to go under a map using a hole that was not properly patched in-game and then eliminating enemy operators.

This concludes with the top five things that can get a Warzone 2 account permanently banned.

