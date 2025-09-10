  • home icon
  • "For my next trick": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1162 (Thursday, September 11, 2025)

"For my next trick": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1162 (Thursday, September 11, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 10, 2025 23:08 GMT
Sultan Tryndamere in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Sultan Tryndamere in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

All the LoLdle answers for September 11, 2025, are now known. Like always, every puzzle in the 1162nd edition revolves around the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Understanding these characters' stories, splash arts, quotes, and other information is needed to respond to all the questions.

The Quote puzzle in the 1162nd edition of LoLdle is:

"For my next trick, I'll make you disappear!"

Nasus, Shaco, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1162nd edition (September 11, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 11, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Nasus
  • Quote: Shaco
  • Ability: Tahm Kench; Bonus: R (Tongue Lash)
  • Emoji: Malphite
  • Splash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Sultan Tryndamere

The Classic LoLdle answer of September 11, 2025, is Nasus. Afterward, the Quote puzzle shows Shaco, an eminent champion in the Jungle role in League of Legends.

Next, the Ability riddle points at Tahm Kench's R ability, named Tongue Lash, and the Emoji puzzle boasts Malphite. Lastly, the Splash Art has Tryndamere's Sultan skin.

Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.18 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, Soraka
  • LoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, Varus
  • LoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, Sett
  • LoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, Aphelios
  • LoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, Hecarim
  • LoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, Zac
  • LoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, Talon
  • LoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, Qiyana
  • LoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, Nasus
The answers to the 1163rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 12, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

