"For my next trick": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1162 (Thursday, September 11, 2025)

All the LoLdle answers for September 11, 2025, are now known. Like always, every puzzle in the 1162nd edition revolves around the extensive roster of League of Legends champions. Understanding these characters' stories, splash arts, quotes, and other information is needed to respond to all the questions.The Quote puzzle in the 1162nd edition of LoLdle is:"For my next trick, I'll make you disappear!"Nasus, Shaco, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1162nd edition (September 11, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 11, 2025, are:Classic: NasusQuote: ShacoAbility: Tahm Kench; Bonus: R (Tongue Lash)Emoji: MalphiteSplash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Sultan TryndamereThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 11, 2025, is Nasus. Afterward, the Quote puzzle shows Shaco, an eminent champion in the Jungle role in League of Legends.Next, the Ability riddle points at Tahm Kench's R ability, named Tongue Lash, and the Emoji puzzle boasts Malphite. Lastly, the Splash Art has Tryndamere's Sultan skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.18 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaLoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerLoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusLoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusThe answers to the 1163rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 12, 2025.