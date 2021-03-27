Fortnite could be in danger from itself as meaningless collabs and some questionable choices from developers puts fans on the edge

Before the launch of Fortnite Season 6, fans asking if "Fortnite was dying?" were quickly shut down by the community. However, with Fortnite Season 6 finally out, the community seems to be taking a different stance.

Keeping aside the recent fiasco between Epic Games and professional player Cody "Clix" Conrod, given a warning for conducting a wager match with an 11-year-old, the Fortnite community, in general, seems to be on edge, and not in a good way.

#ripfortnite is trending because Fortnite said no more gambling on matches. Sometimes the Pro community just fucking sucks man. It honestly makes sense to me why they would ban it. This is why I sometimes just try to stay off of twitter pic.twitter.com/3hNIPlz3zd — Warden - Fortnite News (@WardenGg) March 26, 2021

Many things don't make sense in Fortnite Season 6. While the upcoming update may reveal more and help put the pieces of the puzzle together, the game is confusing, to say the least.

With the community raising hell on Twitter over the vaulting of snipers, a limited crafting system, and collaboration with celebrities like Neymar Jr, things don't seem to make sense for the time being.

Most Battle Royale games do not have a story, and with good reason. In a recent interview with The Verge, Donald Mustard stated that it's difficult for any developer to tell a story in a BR, as things get complicated and just too hard to tie together.

For any BR, telling a consistent story is a daunting task. The parameters and factors to be taken into consideration are vast and ever-changing, especially when each game's entire focus is to survive and claim a Victory Royale.

Unlike single-player titles, where people get to see the cause and effect of an in-game event, Fortnite shows players the aftermath of events on the map after they have played out.

Speaking about Fortnite Season 6 events, Donald Mustarb had said:

"You're only seeing the results of it happening around you, rather than seeing everything that Agent Jones is doing or The Seven are doing. And a lot of times, you're out in the world seeing the results of some of those things, but not necessarily the moments that led to that."

Keeping in mind his words and moving forward, this is where the cracks in the plot armor start appearing. Despite having a well-thought-out and definite storyline, apart from regular Fortnite players, no gamer knows what is going on in-game.

To make matters worse, the game has a metaverse that features characters from pop-culture, TV shows, movies, and even comics.

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

While the Zero Point does tie a lot of these metaverse characters together with the storyline, somewhere down the line, things start getting blurry. There are so many collaborations that players are frankly tired of it all.

It's time to break down a few things about Fortnite Season 6 and analyze them bit by bit.

One too many collaborations

The recent DC Comic collaboration was a welcome move, but again, for players who may want the Armoured Batman skin, they'll have to purchase all six comics to unlock it.

At times, these small things are what discourage players in the long run. However, these are subjective issues and solely depend on a gamer's willingness to spend money on the game.

Ok, I was looking into the DC blog very carefully and it said “Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character” it says all SIX, it would of said- — Grantb812 (@grantb812) February 26, 2021

Other collaborations, such as Neymar Jr., who is all set to get his skin in-game, made little to no sense. No sooner had the leak been dropped regarding the skin that the Fortnite community began voicing its opinions.

Many stated that adding the PSG superstar to the game made no sense at all.

He'll kick it and then pretend to be dead... pic.twitter.com/LBgp7ETG1V — MonkeKitKat30001 (@Dashybear) March 13, 2021

