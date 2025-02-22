Fortune Shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, explained

Fortune Shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one of the numerous outlets in Hawaii where you can buy particular items. This incredible hack-and-slash title focuses on an amnesiac Majima Goro, as he gets shipwrecked in Hawaii. The map is filled with unique substories to experience and various NPCs to interact with. One of these characters hosts a fortune shop the Mad Dog of Shimano can use to acquire rewards.
This article provides a guide on using the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
What is the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?
The fortune shop is a returning element from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. At this exchange, players can use paper fortunes to spend points on various unique items. This shop will be hosted by Kamulop, the Kamurocho mascot.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How do you unlock the shop
During Chapter 2 of the narrative, when exiting Revolve Bar, you'll encounter Kamulop, starting the Kamulop, Fortunes Unfolded side mission. After the dialogue, head to the shrine and interact with him to progress in the quest. You'll be tossed into a combat encounter there, defeat the thugs to conclude the substory and unlock the fortune shop.
Where is the shop located?
You can find it in the northwest part of the Honolulu region, between Sakura street and Fuji street. Kamulop will be located east of Revolve bar, beside the shrine. Interact with him to access the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Where to find paper fortunes?
The paper fortunes are scattered all over Honolulu. These will appear as white tickets that have a golden aura. These slips don't respawn and can be found on floors, boxes, or near walls. Some of them will be at higher altitudes, requiring you to use the Chain Hook.
Spending one paper fortune will net you shop point/s. However, how many of them you get depends on the quality of the papers. You can acquire these four fortune slips:
Fortune Exchange Reward List
Here are all the items you can acquire by spending points in the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
The Treasure Chest
The Treasure Chest will be up for purchase in the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. To reveal the surprise, it will host one of the pirate's treasures — A Sunshine Stone. It's an important item if you want to fill your Treasury of Treasures.
Also check out our other features of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tips for grinding Pirate Rank
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to easily farm money
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All pirate recruits and their requirements (that we know so far)
- All CD locations and their prices in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to change outfits
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.