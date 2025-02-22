Fortune Shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, explained

Fortune Shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one of the numerous outlets in Hawaii where you can buy particular items. This incredible hack-and-slash title focuses on an amnesiac Majima Goro, as he gets shipwrecked in Hawaii. The map is filled with unique substories to experience and various NPCs to interact with. One of these characters hosts a fortune shop the Mad Dog of Shimano can use to acquire rewards.

This article provides a guide on using the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What is the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

The fortune shop is a returning element from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. At this exchange, players can use paper fortunes to spend points on various unique items. This shop will be hosted by Kamulop, the Kamurocho mascot.

How do you unlock the shop

Kamulop in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA || YouTube/@ajorie5184)

During Chapter 2 of the narrative, when exiting Revolve Bar, you'll encounter Kamulop, starting the Kamulop, Fortunes Unfolded side mission. After the dialogue, head to the shrine and interact with him to progress in the quest. You'll be tossed into a combat encounter there, defeat the thugs to conclude the substory and unlock the fortune shop.

Where is the shop located?

Interact with him to open up the Fortune Exchange menu (Image via SEGA || YouTube/@ajorie5184)

You can find it in the northwest part of the Honolulu region, between Sakura street and Fuji street. Kamulop will be located east of Revolve bar, beside the shrine. Interact with him to access the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Where to find paper fortunes?

The white glowing paper seen here is a paper fortune (Image via SEGA || YouTube/@ajorie5184)

The paper fortunes are scattered all over Honolulu. These will appear as white tickets that have a golden aura. These slips don't respawn and can be found on floors, boxes, or near walls. Some of them will be at higher altitudes, requiring you to use the Chain Hook.

Spending one paper fortune will net you shop point/s. However, how many of them you get depends on the quality of the papers. You can acquire these four fortune slips:

Fortune Quality Shop points Bad Fortune 1 Modest Fortune 2 Good Fortune 3 Great Fortune 4

Fortune Exchange Reward List

Here are all the items you can acquire by spending points in the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Reward Description Points Silver Treasure Chest Features a pirate’s treasure. 35 Daytona Soundtrack CD Has a track Let’s Go Away. 2 Space Harrier Soundtrack CD Has a track Theme. 2 After Burner Soundtrack CD 1 Has a track Maximum Power. 2 After Burner Soundtrack CD 2 Has a track Final Takeoff. 2 After Burner Soundtrack CD 3 Has a track After Burner. 2 Crewmate: Kamulop Kamulop will join Goro’s crew. 20 Crewmate: Fumiya Sugiura Fumiya will join Goro’s crew. 15 Crewmate: Chitose Buster Holmes Chitose will join Goro’s crew. 15 Crewmate: Etsuko Etsuko will join Goro’s crew. 10 Yukata Apparel Set. 12 School Uniform Upper body clothing. 8 Palekana Garb Upper body clothing. 8 School Uniform Pants Lower Body clothing. 8 Fox Head apparel. 8 The Basics of Shogi A book that outlines Shogi fundamentals. 2 Trips Yokan Triples will appear in Oicho-kabu. 2 10-10-1 Charm A winning 10-10-1 will appear in Oicho-kabu. 2 Lucky Hanafuda Card You'll be more likely to complete a combination in koi-koi for a limited period. 2 Blackjack Amulet Makes it so that you'll get nothing but blackjacks for a limited time. 2 Bust Amulet The blackjack dealer is more likely to bust for a limited period. 2 Royal Joker Card You'll be more likely to build a poker hand for a limited period. 2 Nine Gates Tile Will let you acquire a Nine Gates in Mahjong. 2

The Treasure Chest

The Treasure Chest will be up for purchase in the fortune shop in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. To reveal the surprise, it will host one of the pirate's treasures — A Sunshine Stone. It's an important item if you want to fill your Treasury of Treasures.

