FragPunk Corona guide: All abilities and how to play

In FragPunk, Corona’s abilities require appropriate timing and strategy to execute. He is more of an attacking Lancer and perfect for players who want to play aggressively. With his three active abilities, you can easily take control of a map and guide your teammates to victory.

This article covers all of Corona's abilities in FragPunk to help you pilot the hero efficiently.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

All of FragPunk Corona's abilities

Before we jump into the guide, here is a quick overview of Corona’s abilities. In FragPunk, he comes with three active abilities which are as follows:

1) Fast Lane: This ability helps a player to dash forward for a short distance.

2) Ashes to Ashes: In this ability, he throws a device, which creates a war zone upon hitting the ground. It causes minor damage over time to enemies standing inside. It also increases the user's speed and reduces the incoming damage.

3) Hothead: This ability initiates a short charge and enemies looking directly at him get blinded.

All abilities of Corona in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Read more: FragPunk Nitro guide: All abilities and how to play

How to play Corona in FragPunk

To make the most out of Corona, you should focus on proper timing. His Fast Lane ability is useful for quickly executing a site. You can jump and use it to shoot enemies from mid-air without them knowing. This ability may help you to quickly access some crucial areas of a map and have an advantage over others.

Also read: FragPunk Jaguar guide: All abilities and how to play

The Ashes to Ashes ability is perfect to prevent enemies from entering a site. You can use it to block certain areas of a map and stop them from planting the converter. It is also useful in post-plant situations where you can use this ability to prevent enemies from defusing the converter.

The Hothead ability is effective while executing a site. You can use this ability to enter a site and easily eliminate blinded enemies. Moreover, you can also use this ability in post-plant situations to take easy free kills without much damage. Additionally, you can do a great combo with Fast Lane and Hothead to quickly take down multiple enemies without getting damaged.

Check out the below links for more FragPunk articles from Sportskeeda:

