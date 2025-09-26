FragPunk patch notes (September 25, 2025): Shard Cards Vol. 3, Weapon changes, Lancer updates, and more

  • home icon
By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:36 GMT
Fragpunk patch notse
FragPunk gameplay (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

A new wave of FragPunk patch notes has been released on September 25, 2025. The latest patch notes have brought forth numerous changes to the game, starting from the addition of new Shard Cards, a plethora of weapon and Lancer updates, and, of course, new events.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the FragPunk patch notes for September 25, 2025. Read below to know more.

FragPunk patch notes for September 25, 2025

Here's a look at all the new changes and additions that have been introduced with the FragPunk patch notes for September 25, 2025:

Events

Invite Your Friends" Grand Tournament

  • Gather your friends and join the Grand Tournament! Participate in events, complete challenges, and compete for higher rankings for a chance to win time-limited FragPunk Coins! You can earn up to 7,500 time-limited FragPunk Coins, which you can use to purchase items and unlock premium or ultimate Battle Passes!
Deck Gear Up

  • Play the new mode Deck Gear Up and claim exclusive Superb skin, Ultra Can, in-game titles and so much more!

30% Battle Pass XP Bonus!

  • Increase your Battle Pass XP gain by 30% for a limited time during the event! This event lasts until the end of Season 2: Rising Tempest!

Mortal Bastions Arrival

  • Survive until the end of Outbreak to see a powerful force descend — the Mortal Bastions! Complete the challenges for exclusive rewards!
New Shard Cards Vol. 3

New Shard Cards for Shard Clash:

  • Wildcard Upload: Every minute after combat begins, each team activates a random new Shard Card.
  • Blind Fire Blinding: When an enemy's [bullet] misses you, it makes a horse neighing sound. If they miss continuously, they are blinded.
  • Grenade Mode: While holding a primary weapon, you can switch it to grenade mode.
  • Skateboard Gun: Standing on a dropped weapon increases movement speed by 40% for 1.5s.
  • Gun Decoy: You can place a decoy that simulates gunfire sounds.
  • Slow Cooldown: Enemy skill cooldown time +100%.
  • Silence Preparation: Enemies cannot use skills during the prep phase.
  • A Site HP Recycler: A special area appears on A site where lost health is converted into medkits.
  • B Site HP Recycler: A special area appears on B site where lost health is converted into medkits.
  • Speed Limit: Periodically, players who move too fast will take continuous damage.
  • Detection Bullet: The last [Bullet] in the mag detects enemies near its impact point.
  • Blessing of the Departed: [Deathrattles]: Spectating allies slowly restore their HP.
  • Counterattack: Defeating a player with a higher KD significantly reduces all damage taken.
New Shard Cards for Chaos Clash:

  • Wildcard Upload: Every 20s after combat begins, each team activates a random new Shard Card.
  • Blind Fire Blinding: When an enemy's [bullet] misses you, it makes a horse neighing sound. If they miss continuously, they are blinded.
  • Grenade Mode: While holding a primary weapon, you can switch it to grenade mode.
  • Speed Limit: Periodically, players who move too fast will take continuous damage.
  • Blessing of the Departed: [Deathrattles]: Spectating allies slowly restore their HP.
Weapons

1. Boom Broom

  • Movement speed -12% when holding the gun.
  • Adjusted the distance at which damage attenuation occurs from 10 meters to 8 meters.
  • The damage dealt to the torso by each pellet has been reduced to 16 (0-8 meters), 13 (8-16 meters), and 10 (16-60 meters).

2. General

  • When hitting an enemy who is out of sight and not exposed, hit feedback and damage numbers will no longer be displayed except for damage dealt by melee weapons and projectiles from Blaster.
  • Players can sprint backwards.
Lancer Balance:

1. Nitro

Mr. PewPew

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.

2. Jaguar

Live Wire

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.

3. Chum

Chomper

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.

Explosive Bait

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.
4. Pathojen

Killer Queen

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.

5. Axon

Electric Guitar

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.

6. Aura

Soul Beacon

  • Reduce the healing speed of Aura from 15 HP per second to 5 HP per second. Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.
Soul Guardian

  • When possessing, using this skill will not increase Aura's maximum health.

7. Corona

Ashes to Ashes

  • Lowered the damage reduction from 25% to 15%.

8. Hurricane

Branching Lightning

  • Now there are two different throwing methods: Collision Split, in which the plasma ball explodes and splits upon contact with any object, and Delayed Split, in which the plasma ball explodes and splits after a designated amount of time.
  • Removed the skill cooldown.

9. Broker

Goddard's Vengeance

  • Reduced the time to switch to the rocket launcher from 0.5 seconds to 0.35 seconds.

Smokestack Lightning

  • Increased the number of uses from 1 to 2.

Cherry Bomb

  • Increased the number of uses from 1 to 2.

10. Dex

Mimic Trap

  • Display hit feedback and damage numbers only when the enemy is exposed or within your line of sight.

Shield Scales

  • Reduced damage that the shield can block from 30 points to 20 points.
Game mode changes

Outbreak

  • Adjusted the calculation method for the initial parasite's HP. When selected as the initial parasite, your HP will be based on your chosen parasite character's HP with an additional bonus.
  • If a preset deck is selected, there will be a higher probability of drawing Shard Cards from that deck.
  • Optimized the method for drawing Shard Cards.
  • Removed Shard Cards:
  • Savior: Parasites you kill have a small chance to respawn as Survivors.
  • Holistic Deadicine: [Kill]: Regain 20% HP.
  • Vitality Staff: Obtain Vitality Staff.
  • Reaper's Scythe: Generate Reaper's Scythe in your spawn site.
  • Healing Shot: [Bullet]: Shoot teammates to heal them.
  • Silent Gunslinger: You can silence yourself, preventing the use of powers. Doing so buffs your movement speed and damage.
  • Silent Bullet: The first bullet of each mag temporarily silences the enemy, preventing the use of powers.
  • Reactive Armor: Gain an one-time shield with high damage reduction.
