FragPunk server status: Are the game servers currently down?

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 13, 2025 03:54 GMT
Is FragPunk server down? FragPunk server status
Is FragPunk server down? (Image via Bad Guitar Studios)

It's crucial to check the FragPunk server status before initiating a session, as an outage can stop players from joining multiplayer lobbies or accessing the game. As of March 12, 2025, FragPunk Servers have resumed operations after a lengthy downtime of 7-8 hours. This means that gamers who previously couldn't load the game can now attempt to start it without facing any problems.

Read below to know more about FragPunk's server status.

FragPunk server status explained

FragPunk players were facing server issues due to an unexpected downtime that occurred on March 12, 2025. Online services were affected for about 7-8 hours across different regions. Gamers were unable to log in to the lobbies, and the multiplayer queues were not working.

There was a surge of posts about the FragPunk server outage on X, where several players complained about the FragPunk server status.

The developers at Bad Guitar Studios recognized the issue and posted about the FragPunk server status. The developers apologised about the server outage and urged the players to be patient as they were working to fix the problem. Thankfully, the servers are operational as of March 12, 2025, 7 PM PDT (UTC-7).

The developers confirmed this news on the official @PlayFragPunk X handle, informing gamers that the multiplayer lobbies will now function as usual. Players who are still facing issues can try restarting their client. If that doesn't work, then a complaint can be lodged about the issue in the feedback section on FragPunk's official webpage.

How to check FragPunk server status?

Knowing FragPunk server status in advance can help players avoid further inconveniences. Here's how they can do that:

  1. Visit the official FragPunk website, as they update it with blogs about current and future outages.
  2. Visit the FragPunk official X handle. All updates about the game are shared on this platform.
  3. Visit third-party platforms like Downdetector that monitor the real-time problems and outages of various games.

This covers everything players need to understand about the server status in FragPunk.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
