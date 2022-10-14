From Spider-Man to Batman, here are the 10 greatest superhero games of the modern generation

Superhero games from Marvel and DC haven't been very long-lasting in their respective industries as they have been in the movie business. Despite the fact that there have been some excellent films over the past couple of decades, the genre took off in the late 2000s and the early 2010s.

These are the top 10 modern superhero games that have been released over the past two console generations and PC, even if their release schedule is more infrequent than that of the original IPs. The remastered modern classics and fresh mainstream hits are among the titles available.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

10 greatest superhero games of the modern generation

1) Gravity Rush

Control gravity and explore perspectives like never before (Image via Japan Studio)

Although it wasn't a typical superhero game, the PlayStation Vita's original Gravity Rush quickly became a cult classic. The protagonist of the video game is named Kat, an amnesiac with psychic abilities who can control how gravity affects her.

Kat uses these abilities to protect her hometown of Hekseville, making for a brilliantly unique action-adventure experience.

🎃Pumpkin Maria🎃 @Queenof_lemons Gravity Rush draw distance and art design explained by @/wayneisboss



Gravity Rush draw distance and art design explained by @/wayneisboss https://t.co/QDw7q85SMM

The characterization and artistic direction of this unique superhero figure received the majority of the game's accolades. Gravity Rush is available on PS4 in its Remastered form and is compatible with contemporary hardware. Some fans are hoping that it will be included in the next PS Plus Extra subscription tier since it offers a good chance for a second shot.

2) Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition

Do you have what it takes to defeat an all-out-of-control superman? (Image via NetherRealms Studios)

The first Injustice game offered a compelling Elseworlds interpretation of the adored DC Comics pantheon of heroes before the cliche of the legendary superhero's dictatorial fall from grace got overused.

Injustice: Gods Among Us, a fighting superhero game created by NetherRealm Studios (well known for the Mortal Kombat series), was an exceptional instance of a game that was both mechanically complex and had a compelling single-player narrative.

KyonKuchiki @kyonkuchiki



Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

PLATINUM

#PlayStationTrophy #InjusticeGodsAmongUs I've finally got Plat #450 and it's my rarest and toughest one by far! Loved the story and fighting system except for clashes. Extra modes were hard and level 100 grind is no joke. 9/10Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate EditionPLATINUM I've finally got Plat #450 and it's my rarest and toughest one by far! Loved the story and fighting system except for clashes. Extra modes were hard and level 100 grind is no joke. 9/10Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate EditionPLATINUM#PlayStationTrophy #InjusticeGodsAmongUs https://t.co/DRoF96Yu4Y

The plot centered on Lois Lane's death, which caused Superman to take a dark turn and become Earth's autocratic dictator. As a result, Batman and other heroes led a revolt against him. The game is accessible on PC, and the Ultimate Edition is also available on PS4 and Xbox One.

3) Batman: The Enemy Within

I am the Dark Knight (Image via Telltale Games)

A plethora of mythos has developed around The Dark Knight as he has become one of the most well-known and adored superheroes in pop culture. However, Telltale Games used the opportunity to subvert the conventional canon in their Batman point-and-click adventures.

The events of the previous game, which exposed the shocking truth about Thomas and Martha Wayne's past, continue in the sequel, Batman: The Enemy Within, which also features one of the Joker's most innovative interpretations to date. It is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

4) Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Relive the memory as Iron man, but in LEGO (Image via Traveller's Tales)

Video games based on the Traveller's Tales Lego series are the greatest options for fans seeking a more laid-back and campy superhero game adventure. The top pick is the first Lego Marvel Super Heroes.

The game takes the formula and applies it to an open-world scenario. It has received positive reviews from critics for its large availability of playable characters, its gameplay, and the variety of its missions.

Doctor Goober @ScoobGoob



#DoctorStrange #BlackPanther Doctor Strange featured in Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda (2018). It's a pretty silly short film, though I love it! Doctor Strange featured in Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda (2018). It's a pretty silly short film, though I love it!#DoctorStrange #BlackPanther https://t.co/nGNhbwTOst

Modern gaming consoles including the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC support Lego Marvel Super Heroes.

Note: Fans should also take advantage of the chance to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, one of this month's top video games, as TT (Traveller's Tales) is generally consistent with their quality.

5) Gravity Rush 2

defy gravity with stunning visuals and story (Image via Japan Studios)

Gravity Rush 2 had the chance to expand the IP's muscles with more contemporary advancements, even though the creator, Japan Studios, and the department that handled both titles were regrettably disbanded. It garnered a more positive critical response as it expanded on the original's already great foundations.

The story was even more fascinating and cohesive, with Kat's fleshed-out character development once again being a standout. Similarly, the title got enhanced in terms of gameplay by broadening her gravity-defying abilities. Gravity Rush 2 is available for players on PS4.

6) Guardians Of The Galaxy

Get to fill the shoes of Star Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy and take down foes (Image via Eidos-Montréal

With regard to their superhero gaming approach, Square Enix has recently lost some of the support of their fan base, and the 2020 Avengers game was an example of that.

On the other hand, Guardians of the Galaxy is a pleasantly straightforward single-player action-adventure game, rather than a short and microtransaction-filled game as a service.

In terms of its genre, the game didn't innovate much, yet it succeeded in every endeavor. The action was excellent and enjoyable, and it featured a well-written plot that presented sympathetic versions of these heroes who stood apart from their MCU equivalents. Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch support Guardians of the Galaxy.

7) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Swing through New York with vigor and vitality and take down bad guys as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a spin-off sequel to Insomniac's 2018 smash blockbuster, was published to help welcome the PS5 generation. The game serves as a taster for what's to come, but it doesn't skimp on quality.

PlayStation @PlayStation Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC November 18. Full details on the PC features and pre-purchase bonuses: play.st/3eu7tHO Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC November 18. Full details on the PC features and pre-purchase bonuses: play.st/3eu7tHO https://t.co/kv0PPZ4ueI

The narrative by Miles Morales is succinct and deeply moving, and it successfully and firmly grounds the new titular hero. It made minor changes to its traversal and combat features to provide a rewarding experience until Spider-Man 2 arrives in 2023. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 and PS5 and will be coming to PC in November 2022.

8) Batman: Arkham Knight

"I am the vengeance, I am the Knight, I am Batman." (Image via Rocksteady Games)

Like legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan did with The Dark Knight Trilogy, Rocksteady revitalized the Batman IP in the contemporary superhero game. It garnered a lot of positive reviews, despite the fact that it didn't quite reach the rapturous acclaim of City or Asylum.

IGN @IGN See how Batman: Arkham Knight looks in first person thanks to this mod by nexusmods user ShikenNuggets! See how Batman: Arkham Knight looks in first person thanks to this mod by nexusmods user ShikenNuggets! https://t.co/O7kWEhSKzl

The neo-noir depiction of Gotham City in Batman: Arkham Knight was among the best ever made, excluding the obtrusive Batmobile sequences.

Similarly, it offered improved free-flow and stealth fighting, a satisfying emotional conclusion to Rocksteady's acclaimed Arkham trilogy, and a psychologically exciting representation of Batman and the Joker's twisted interaction. Arkham Knight is accessible on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

9) Injustice 2

Find out who your strongest adversary is by taking down the best of the best (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

NetherRealm's Injustice 2 is built on the popularity of the first game. From the gameplay aspect, the superhero game introduces minor but significant changes to streamline battles, such as the RPG-esque Gear System. Similarly, it does an outstanding job of providing another interesting Elseworlds DC story while still being user-friendly for newbies in the fighting genre.

Super @lSuper_



Check out the new injustice 2 video

youtu.be/2-aVJLXt414 I came up with this darkseid combo some time ago but i still love the way it looks!Check out the new injustice 2 video I came up with this darkseid combo some time ago but i still love the way it looks! Check out the new injustice 2 video youtu.be/2-aVJLXt414 https://t.co/6BaaT7YsBC

Injustice 2 has some tutorials to help beginners get started, as well as a plethora of single and multiplayer gameplay materials. This time, the tale centers around Batman and his resistance in attempting to pick up the pieces of Superman's failed reign. However, they are both challenged by a possible threat. The title is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

10) Spider-Man

Swing, jump, web up enemies, and take down bad guys of New York before it is too late (image via Insomniac Games)

The opportunity to establish the most well-known personal superhero game in the world as a PlayStation pillar was seized by Sony and Insomniac. The acclaimed Spider-Man game was released in 2018, giving the character a modern triple-A spin in gaming.

Along with the aforementioned Miles Morales, the title possibly offers the most thrilling web-swinging gameplay in a Spider-Man game.

Along with its fast-paced combat system, which was adapted from previous Arkham games to precisely fit the Wall-Crawler's style, it also incorporates traversal mechanics and also boasts one of Spider-Man's best on-screen tales.

It can be considered to have one of the most heartbreaking endings in the history of superhero games. Spider-Man, in its remastered form, is accessible on both PS4, PS5, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes