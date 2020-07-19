Full List of GTA Games on all platforms

The GTA franchise is one that might not be as steeped in histories such as Legend of Zelda, Mario, and Doom, but it is one that has carved itself a name in history.

The GTA brand has gone on to become one of the most popular gaming franchises today. It has been extremely influential and has helped establish the open-world genre as the most popular genre in gaming.

The original GTA games were published by BMG Interactive, where Sam and Dan House were executives at. They would go on to found Rockstar Games under the Take-Two Interactive umbrella.

The GTA franchise would go on to become the crown jewel of Rockstar as their most successful franchises, and one that is stronger than ever before in 2020.

Following is the list of all GTA games on every platform, arranged from the earliest release date to the latest.

Full List of GTA Games on every platform

Grand Theft Auto- PS1, Windows, MS-Dos, GameBoy Color

Grand Theft Auto II- PS1, Dreamcast, Windows, GameBoy Color

Grand Theft Auto London 1969 (Expansion Pack)- PS1, MS-DOS

Grand Theft Auto London 1961 (Expansion Pack)- PS1, MS-DOS

Grand Theft Auto III- PS2, Xbox, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto Vice City- PS2, Xbox, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas- PS2, Xbox, PS3, Xbox 360, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto Advance- GameBoy Advance

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories- PS2, PSP, iOS, Android, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories- PS2, PSP

Grand Theft Auto IV- PS3, Xbox 360, Windows

Grand Theft Auto IV (EFLC)- PS3, Xbox 360, Windows

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars: PSP, Nintendo DS, iOS, Android, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto V- PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X