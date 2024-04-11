5 games like Stellar Blade on PC

You might be wondering about trying out games like Stellar Blade on PC if the title has caught your eye; it is one of the ravaging sensations in the gaming industry right now. If you are an ardent PC gamer who was looking forward to playing ShiftUp's upcoming action-adventure title, your dreams may have been broken because the game will be restricted to Sony's PlayStation 5 system for the time being.

This list will provide you with five games like Stellar Blade that you can enjoy on PC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Games like Stellar Blade on PC

1) NieR Automata

Games like Stellar Blade on PC: NieR Automata (Image via Square Enix)

Yoko Taro's magnum opus, NieR Automata, has inspired a lot of Asian developers, including ShiftUp, the studio behind Stellar Blade. Through the eyes of the YoRHa androids, you will walk on a post-apocalyptic earth and discover what makes someone human.

NieR Automata is one of the most beautiful games you can play as it combines fast-paced, hack-and-slash gameplay with a tragic story that can be described as an ode to humanity. If you are looking for games like Stellar Blade on PC, you should try this hack-and-slash JRPG.

2) Bayonetta

Games like Stellar Blade on PC: Bayonetta (Image via SEGA)

Bayonetta's formula is simple. You are an Umbral witch who can yield powers to stop space and time, and you use them to beat up godlike creatures. Now all of this sounds too familiar to you, perhaps a certain white-haired demon hunter? Well, this is because Bayonetta is also Hideki Kamiya's creation, just like Devil May Cry.

You play as the titular protagonist, Bayonetta, an Umbral Witch who wakes up after 500 years and finds herself lost and without any memories of her past. Now she must travel the world, growing stronger and taking down those who dare to stand in her way. It is a simple, yet fun hack-and-slash game like Stellar Blade on PC for you to enjoy.

3) Devil May Cry 5

Games like Stellar Blade on PC: Devil May Cry 5 (Image via Capcom)

Devil May Cry is one of the most iconic hack-and-slash, action-adventure game franchises. Despite being absent from the limelight for a few years, the series made a glorious comeback with Devil May Cry 5.

Devil May Cry 5 has everything you want from a hack-and-slash game; from amazing boss fights, a fantastic set of score, fast-paced action, and the entire cast coming together to deliver a great narrative experience. If you are a fan of this genre and are excited about Stellar Blade, you need to give Devil May Cry 5 a try.

4) Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

Games like Stellar Blade on PC: Metal Gear Rising Revengeance(Image via Platinum Games)

If the last three entries were unable to impress you because you were looking for a hack-and-slash experience with futuristic technologies and art style just like Stellar Blade, then you should give Metal Gear Rising Revengeance a go. The protagonist Raiden was an unpopular character in the Metal Gear series till this game dropped in 2014.

Combining high-octane hack-and-slash gameplay with some of the best boss battles in the genre and a stellar set of OSTs that will keep you hooked to the fast-paced action, Rising Revengeance offers a solid experience. It is one of the best games like Stellar Blade on PC that you need to try out.

5) God Eater 3

Games like Stellar Blade on PC: God Eater 3(Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

If you enjoy fast-paced action and a game where you need to take down behemoths to prove your dominance over them, give God Eater 3 a chance. Similar to Stellar Blade, this title takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting, where you must take out massive monsters called Aragami.

The weapons you get are the bread and butter of this action role-playing game as they can transform into various archetypes, allowing you to adapt according to the situation. God Eater 3 is definitely a must-try if you are looking for games like Stellar Blade on PC.

