5 games to play while you wait for Persona 3 Reload

There are quite a few games to play while you wait for Persona 3 Reload. Even though Atlus' upcoming JRPG is less than two weeks from its release date of February 2, 2024, you may wish to invest in some other titles to pass the time. Japanese role-playing games have always been about offering players a grand voyage that's accompanied by a core cast of characters who travel and mature throughout a variety of gorgeous scenarios.

Moreover, modern JRPGs expand on the foundation provided by older titles while improving in a variety of sectors, including combat and animation. With that in mind, this article will recommend a few games to play while you wait for Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 5 Royal and other games to play while you wait for Persona 3 Reload

1) Persona 5 Royal

"Go forth! Arsene!" (Image via Atlus)

A slice-of-life experience where you're a superhero by night describes the gist of Persona 5 Royal. Atlus' 2017 release of Persona 5 contained all the classic JRPG elements — including banging music, fascinating dungeons, and spectacular turn-based combat, all of which were considerably improved in the title's 2020 Royale version. This re-release also addressed many of the narrative flaws that were in the original game.

Persona 5 Royal centers around a group of youths living in Tokyo. These kids get together under various circumstances to form the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, led by you, the protagonist. Simply referred to by the moniker "Joker," you will face frightening monsters and rebel against society's corrupt standards.

2) Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden is one of the games you can play while waiting for Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced version of the original P4, featuring additional content, changes to the final boss, and a few other alterations. This offering's gameplay is similar to previous Persona games in that it includes group-and-turn-based fighting, as well as dungeon exploration.

Persona 4 Golden, like its predecessors in the franchise, puts you in the shoes of an unnamed teenager (Yu Narukami in the anime version). In this title, you will befriend and work with an interesting group of people to uncover the inexplicable deaths that are taking place throughout the remote town of Inaba.

3) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is the sequel of this title (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza 7, also known as Yakuza Like a Dragon, is one of the most unique JRPGs available. RGG Studios attempted to create something completely different from the franchise's typical beat-em-up, action-oriented gameplay with this release. And suffice it to say, they succeeded. You can play this fantastic game while waiting for Persona 3 Reload.

Yakuza 7 is the series' first JRPG with turn-based fighting, a gear system, and dungeons to explore. You'll play as Ichiban Kasuga, a former gangster, and team up with various individuals to learn about the mystery revolving around the Yakuza organizations of the Omi and Tojo families. This protagonist's quest will continue in the game Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is set to be released on January 26, 2024.

4) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Dragon Quest series is one of the oldest JRPG franchises (Image via Square Enix)

Dragon Quest XI presents the narrative of a hero out to save the world of Eldrea while also being branded as an enemy by the king's army. This incredibly rich plot features a fantastic cast of characters that help the protagonist on their quest to save the world.

Dragon Quest XI, like many other JRPGs, will put your understanding of it to the test as you progress through its stages while the difficulty increases. If you appreciate classic turn-based fighting, tough dungeons, and a well-written tale full of adventure, this game could be an ideal time killer for you until Persona 3 Reload comes out.

5) Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is an indie RPG you can play while waiting for Persona 3 Reload (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Sea of Stars is an RPG inspired by old-school retro games from the SNES era. You play as two adventurers, Valere and Zale, who will be joined by more adventurers during the story. This title by Sabotage Studio combines the nostalgic turn-based combat of the 16-bit era with a beautiful art style that compliments the game's world.

Sea of Stars also engages you with its world by offering a plethora of side content and minigames. When you are tired of the constant combat, you can partake in several activities such as cooking, fishing, resting at a tavern, and more. Sea of Stars is one of the best games that you can play till Persona 3 Reload comes out.

