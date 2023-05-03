5 games to try out if you loved Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the most anticipated releases of the past few years, especially amongst Star Wars fans. While it may not have lived up to its reputation partly due to optimization issues and high standards set by its predecessor, it's still a good game with an interesting storyline and exhilarating gameplay.

If you like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can check out the following games, which are either set in the Star Wars Universe or share similarities with the latest addition to the franchise.

5 games to check out if you have completed Star Wars Jedi Survivor

5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

If you dove straight into Star Wars Jedi Survivor without trying out its predecessor, you are missing out. Fallen Order is the prequel to the latest Star Wars game and is perhaps even better. It also follows the story of Cal Kestis, the last surviving Jedi, and is set five years before its sequel. The game features other familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, such as Darth Vader, Saw Gerrera, and Cere Junda.

You will have to face new enemies, explore planets, and master Force abilities as you try to rebuild the Jedi Order and fight against the Empire. The game has fast-paced action, impressive force abilities, scary boss battles, and epic lightsaber duels. What's even better about Fallen Order is that it is properly optimized for PC, unlike its sequel.

4) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is a great choice for Star Wars fans who relate more to the dark side of the Force or the Sith. This game lets you play as Starkiller, a secret apprentice of Darth Vader, who is sent on missions to hunt down and kill Jedi.

The game gives you access to various Force powers, such as lightning, push, grip, and repulse, that let you unleash havoc on your enemies and the environment. The story occurs between Episode III and IV of the Star Wars saga and shows how the Rebel Alliance was formed. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is a thrilling game that lets you see the Star Wars galaxy from a different perspective.

3) Horizon Zero Dawn

The only non-Star Wars title on this list, Horizon Zero Dawn shares a lot of similarities to Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans live in tribal societies and hunt robotic creatures.

In both titles, players are encouraged to explore the world and discover hidden secrets. Horizon Zero Dawn has a vast open world filled with hidden areas, ancient ruins, and hidden items waiting to be discovered. Similarly, Jedi Survivor has a variety of planets to explore, each with its own unique environment and secrets waiting to be uncovered.

2) Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II was released in 2005 and is set during the events of the original Star Wars trilogy. It puts players in the shoes of a clone trooper from the elite 501st Legion. The story follows the 501st Legion's journey from the Clone Wars to the Galactic Civil War and features iconic Star Wars battles and locations, such as the Battle of Hoth and the attack on the Death Star.

One of the most iconic components of Star Wars Battlefront II was its multiplayer mode, something not quite available in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It also had a variety of vehicles, such as the X-wing and TIE fighters, which made the gameplay extremely fun.

1) Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

If you want to explore the lore preceding Star Wars Jedi Survivor, try out Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. This is a classic role-playing game that takes place thousands of years before the events of the movies and lets you create your own character and choose your own path.

You can align yourself with either the light side or the dark side of the Force and influence the outcome of the galactic war between the Republic and the Sith Empire.

The game also features a rich story, exciting lightsaber duels, memorable characters, and multiple endings. While being entirely different from Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it allows you to explore the Star Wars Universe in a different way.

