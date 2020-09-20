The next-gen of gaming is almost upon us with all the information regarding the PS5 and Xbox Series now available to the public. Sony was the last to reveal the prices and release date for the PS5 but the first among the two to make the console available for pre-order.
Shortly after the PS5 Showcase Event, Sony let the fans know ahead of time that the console will be available for pre-order on the 17th of September. However, retailers jumped the proverbial gun and opened up shop with the PS5 pre-orders.
This resulted in mass confusion and fans flooding the various retailer websites such as GameSpot, Walmart, and Amazon. Suffice to say, the pre-order situation for the PS5 didn't exactly go off without a hitch, and Sony received a lot of flak for the same.
The next pre-order window was also met with similar rampant disorder, with many Amazon buyers being informed that their pre-orders won't actually be available on release.
Gaming community reacts to Sony's apology regarding the PS5 pre-order chaos
All of this has led to Sony issuing an apology regarding the PS5's chaotic pre-orders, and overall, it has been received quite well by the gaming community.
Notable gaming journalist and personality Alanah Pearce also pointed out how rare this kind of statement is.
A lot of fans appreciated Sony's candidness and them admitting that the PS5 pre-orders, are indeed, quite the mess.
While largely fan reaction was positive, a lot of people felt that their patience was not rewarded and were quite angry with Sony.
The presence of bots and scalpers has quite nearly ruined the PS5 pre-orders for most of the audience, and fans are incredibly vocal regarding that.
Sony's apology goes a long way in reassuring the fans, and this kind of clear communication is only a sign of good things to come in the future from Sony.Published 20 Sep 2020, 10:16 IST