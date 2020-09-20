The next-gen of gaming is almost upon us with all the information regarding the PS5 and Xbox Series now available to the public. Sony was the last to reveal the prices and release date for the PS5 but the first among the two to make the console available for pre-order.

Shortly after the PS5 Showcase Event, Sony let the fans know ahead of time that the console will be available for pre-order on the 17th of September. However, retailers jumped the proverbial gun and opened up shop with the PS5 pre-orders.

This resulted in mass confusion and fans flooding the various retailer websites such as GameSpot, Walmart, and Amazon. Suffice to say, the pre-order situation for the PS5 didn't exactly go off without a hitch, and Sony received a lot of flak for the same.

The next pre-order window was also met with similar rampant disorder, with many Amazon buyers being informed that their pre-orders won't actually be available on release.

Amazon has just informed me I may not receive my PlayStation 5 pre-order on release day due to “high demand.” pic.twitter.com/3S1ZqmhWKa — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 18, 2020

Gaming community reacts to Sony's apology regarding the PS5 pre-order chaos

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.



Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.



And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

All of this has led to Sony issuing an apology regarding the PS5's chaotic pre-orders, and overall, it has been received quite well by the gaming community.

Notable gaming journalist and personality Alanah Pearce also pointed out how rare this kind of statement is.

I have absolutely never seen PlayStation make a statement like this, at all. Respect. https://t.co/0QEDEXcXpK — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) September 19, 2020

Huh they actually admitted and are sorry for it, good on you but man this was a train wreck https://t.co/i4dxlI1EQs — EJW Perrett (@PerrettEjw) September 19, 2020

Thanks for the apology, I accept. It’s only desperation and defeat causing the seminal responses. — Ian Brown (@iianbrown) September 19, 2020

A lot of fans appreciated Sony's candidness and them admitting that the PS5 pre-orders, are indeed, quite the mess.

tbh I'm loving how PS and Xbox are using their social media to be real and transparent with the fans. That's exactly what it's for. More of this please, keep it up https://t.co/hXOMBxSkoQ — Brandon Hunt (@mediavandal) September 19, 2020

Thanks @Sony We all appreciate the update and look forward to a new generation of greatness. https://t.co/It2aoTV41E — Stephen Spiro (@forgingeagle) September 19, 2020

While largely fan reaction was positive, a lot of people felt that their patience was not rewarded and were quite angry with Sony.

A lot smoother? You couldn't done literally everything better. Or done anything at all. "A complete shit show," doesn't even begin to describe it. — Steve Bouren (@ShadyPinesSteve) September 19, 2020

The presence of bots and scalpers has quite nearly ruined the PS5 pre-orders for most of the audience, and fans are incredibly vocal regarding that.

Great! Now the bots can get even more! Thanks Sony, suck an egg. — Alex F (@grizzle_horn) September 19, 2020

Make it so these fucking bots can't buy them and stick them on ebay for 900 dollars — The lawless vaper🌪🌪 (@Kingchaloux802) September 19, 2020

“Those bastards lied to me.” pic.twitter.com/2nWw9uJaxF — JLR Games (@GamesJlr) September 19, 2020

All PS5 preorders I could find were sold out. pic.twitter.com/K24Au002fa — AG (@Andyistoofunny) September 17, 2020

Sony's apology goes a long way in reassuring the fans, and this kind of clear communication is only a sign of good things to come in the future from Sony.