Gaming and GTA community reacts to Blue622's death

Kenny Tancredi, known more popularly as Blue622, passed away on 4th July 2020.

Both the gaming and GTA communities shared their condolences and memories of the popular streamer..

Blue622 (Image: Twitch)

The gaming community was shocked to find out that popular Twitch streamer Blue622 passed away on 4th July 2020 in Budd Lake, New Jersey. Kenny Tancredi, who was known to the gaming community as Blue622, was a Twitch streamer with over 45,000 followers. Blue622 was celebrated for streaming GTA 5 in Twitch and was popular among other GTA gamers.

The sudden death of Blue622, who celebrated his 30th birthday on 22nd June, naturally came as a shock to the GTA community. He began his journey in the gaming world with Super Nintendo.

The obituary, which was posted on Morgan Funeral Home, revealed a lot about the gamer. It stated that Blue622 was always into technology, and that he was a generous person who loved to make people laugh. It also revealed that he was an animal lover who loved water sports and snowboarding.

It went on to say that “Kenny conquered many challenges through his short life, but could not conquer all – even though he gave it a good fight,” which perfectly summed up the gamer’s life.

The irony of the last tweet from Blue622 made everyone even sadder. He talked about the demise of popular Twitch streamer Reckful, who took his own life on 2nd July 2020.

Just heard the news about Reckful...



He was an amazing person with a huge heart and will be missed.



If you're feeling down, please reach out for help.



If you think nobody cares about you, just know that I do.



DM's always open. — 🇧 🇱 🇺 🇪 🎮 (@blue622) July 3, 2020

GTA community’s reactions to Blue622’s demise

The GTA community and friends of the gamer shared their happy memories and poured in with their condolences via Twitter.

Im so hurt over @blue622's death man, he was a great guy to watch and I loved hopping in his stream and watching for hours straight — Code Memo (@SrMemo20) July 7, 2020

Deaths are the worse. I hate that it can happen to anyone at any moment. Too many good people are gone too soon.



RIP @blue622 — douze (@douzex) July 8, 2020

Popular Twitch streamer GenG Ava, with over 170K followers on Twitter, also expressed her sorrow over the death of Blue622.

One of my fav rp memories was with @blue622 and pranking the cops. Rest in peace my dude. Lost another good one. — GenG Ava (@AvaGG) July 7, 2020

Forntinite player Garrett, who has over 200K followers on Twitter, tweeted about how Blue622 inspired GTA players to improve their gameplay.

Life is too short and for some its shorter than expected. May @blue622 rest in peace. Kenny aka Boe Jangles had a direct impact on a lot of peoples lives in the GTA 5 Community. 2020 has been a real rough year. — Garrett (@JoblessGarrett) July 7, 2020

Another famous Twitch streamer, and Tancredi's good friend — Jaryd Russell Lazar — popularly known as Summit1g, also talked about his friend's sad death.