Gang Attacks in GTA Online: All you need to know

To a new player, the amount of content in GTA Online can be staggering, and he/she might even feel overwhelmed. Older gamers, who have been playing GTA Online for a while, have much more experience. They have been around when different content was gradually added to the title.

That luxury isn't afforded to new players, and they are, more often than not, left confused as to what exactly they should be doing to progress in the game. In GTA Online, there are tons of match types, from Deathmatches to Races, that users can take part in for Cash and RP.

In addition to these modes, there are the many side missions and contact missions that players can complete for some valuable cash and RP, as well as cool story moments. One type of side mission is the Gang Attacks, which seemingly takes place randomly across the map.

Gang Attacks in GTA Online: Location, time, and details

These missions can be completed in Freemode while playing GTA Online. A huge, red circle on the map indicates a gang attack at a certain location during different times of the day. The Gang Attacks occur around these times:

04:00 - 12:00 (Morning)

12:00 - 20:00 (Afternoon)

16:00 - 22:00 (Evening)

20:00 - 04:00 (Night)

The player can trigger these Gang Attacks by merely walking into the red-circled zone and pulling out his/her weapon and shooting at the gangs. Blips indicating enemy forces will then appear on the map, and the player must defeat several enemies, whose difficulty is based on the rank of the player.

These are the current gangs that appear during the Gang Attacks in GTA Online:

The Lost MC

Merryweather

The Professionals

Carson Avenue Families

Los Santos Vagos

Armenian Mafia

Los Santos Triads

Marabunta Grande

Sometimes, even random NPCs can appear in the Gang Attacks with affiliation to no particular gang.