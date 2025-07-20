Gen.G vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Grand Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

  • home icon
By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 20, 2025 01:24 GMT
geng vs agal anyone
Chovy vs Shanks, the battle of the two Midlaners for the LoL EWC 2025 trophy (Image via EWC)

The Grand Final of the League of Legends EWC 2025 features Gen.G vs AG.AL on July 20, 2025. The best-of-five series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format. Notably, the winning team will clinch the EWC 2025 trophy and $600,000 in prize money. Meanwhile, the runner-up will obtain $320,000.

Here are more details regarding Gen.G and AG.AL's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Grand Final clash on July 20, 2025.

Note: Anyone's Legend is competing under the banner of AG.AL at EWC 2025.

Gen.G vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Who will win the LCK vs LPL battle?

Gen.G is once again showing its dominance in another international event following its triumph at the MSI 2025. The team has now diminished two Western teams, FlyQuest and G2 Esports, to reach the EWC 2025 Grand Final.

With the strongest solo laners, Chovy and Kiin, Gen.G is great in all phases of the game. From early-game dominance to synergized mid-to-late game team fights, the team is impressive at making perfect decisions and macro adjustments in the Summoner's Rift.

AG.AL, the winner of the LPL Split 2, continues to awe the LoL esports community following its admirable MSI 2025 performance. Furthermore, the team's EWC 2025 Playoff Stage path was much more difficult than Gen.G's. It has defeated LCK's strongest teams, HLE and T1, to reach the Grand Final.

The key factor to AG.AL's recent success has been its prominent team fighting capabilities. All five players are greatly coordinated, and they are great at understanding their roles in brawls.

Notably, AG.AL's Toplaner, Flandre, was a weak link for the team during the MSI. However, he has improved a lot in this tournament. The LoL Worlds 2021 winning Toplaner's impressive counter-picks and lane dominance are expected to match Gen.G's Toplaner, Kiin.

Prediction: AG.AL 3 - 2 Gen.G

Gen.G vs AG.AL: Head-to-head

These two squads had previously competed once, in the LoL MSI 2025 Upper Bracket Semifinal. Gen.G secured that series victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

Gen.G won its previous series 2-1 against G2 Esports in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals.

On the other hand, AG.AL defeated T1 2-0 in the same stage.

Rosters

Gen.G

  • Top: Kiin
  • Jungle: Canyon
  • Mid: Chovy
  • ADC: Ruler
  • Support: Duro

AG.AL

  • Top: Flandre
  • Jungle: Tarzan
  • Mid: Shanks
  • ADC: Hope
  • Support: Kael

How to watch Gen.G vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Grand Final

Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs AG.AL best-of-five series:

  • PT: July 20, 2025, at 4 am
  • CET: July 20, 2025, at 1 pm
  • IST: July 20, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 20, 2025, at 7 pm
  • KST: July 20, 2025, at 8 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

